Diablo IV Releases New Warlock Deep Dive Video

The developers for Diablo IV held a special livestream this week where they took a deeper dive into the new Warlock expansion

Article Summary Diablo IV devs reveal Warlock class details and playstyle in a new deep dive livestream video.

Warlock uses Soul Shards and Fragments to summon and control unique demons in combat.

Season of Slaughter lets players become The Butcher and introduces new killstreak rewards.

Collaborations with DOOM bring Slayer-themed cosmetics and monsters expand in Lord of Hatred.

Blizzard Entertainment held a special developer livestream today that took a deeper look at The Warlock and other content coming to Diablo IV. The hour-long presentation, which you can check out above, went into more info about the new character class on the way, as well as details about the expansion itself and what content you'll see beyond them. Plus, the surprise collaboration with DOOM: The Dark Ages! We also have some of the dev notes for you below, and you can find further details on their latest blog.

Diablo IV – Warlock Deep Dive

A Deeper Look at The Warlock: After its reveal at Diablo's 30th Anniversary Spotlight, the second new class arriving with Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (April 28) steps out of the shadows today. The Warlock is a dark caster who rips demons straight out of Hell and bends them to their will. Choose from four Soul Shards and three Fragments, each binding a unique demon and fundamentally reshaping your playstyle. Create, control, and combo your demonic creations across Sanctuary.

Paladin Free Trial : Fight as the Paladin for free from March 11 through March 18. Players on Battle.net, PlayStation, and Xbox can trial the Diablo IV base game and play the Paladin class for the first time (up to level 25). This is the first time players can experience the Paladin without a pre-purchase. Those who do pre-purchase the expansion can continue their crusade in Sanctuary and permanently unlock the Paladin with progress carrying over.

Season of Slaughter: For the first time in Diablo history, players can transform into The Butcher for Season of Slaughter, launching March 11. Activate Shrines of Slaughter in Helltide, compete in the Ceremony of Slaughter in Fields of Hatred, or go full Butcher fantasy in the new Slaughterhouses activity. Season of Slaughter also introduces Killstreaks; a five-tier system that rewards rapid kills with Experience and Seasonal Reputation when the streak timer runs out. DOOM: The Dark Ages Collab: Tear through Sanctuary with cosmetics inspired by the legendary demon slayer, launching March 11 with Season of Slaughter. Earn the Shield Saw skin, the Slayer's Flail, the Head of the Cyberdemon back trophy, and more through the most expansive free Reliquary yet. Additional DOOM-themed cosmetics will be available via the in-game Shop.

More Monsters: Lord of Hatred brings double the amount of monsters from Diablo IV's first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. Experience sea monsters and abominations, chimeric creatures, and returning monsters from previous Diablo games like the grotesque Rat King, gargantuan Beasts, and abyssal Merfolk.

