Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV: Sins of the Horadrim Launches This July

Details for the next season for Diablo IV have been revealed, as Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim will launch in early July

Article Summary Diablo IV Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim launches in July with a brand new storyline and questline.

Forge and customize powerful Horadric Spells to take on evolving challenges and intense enemies.

Nightmare Dungeons get major updates, including Strongrooms, Escalating Nightmares, and new boss battles.

Mouse-and-keyboard support for consoles, class-exclusive Uniques, and a new pet reward await.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details of the next Season for Diablo IV, as Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim will launch next week. The crux of this season will send you off on a new quest, where you must purge the blood relics influenced by the Charred Duke Astaroth. You'll have to create powerful Horadric Spells and use them to take pon Escalating Nightmares as part of a new endgame before facing off with a familiar foe. We have the dev notes below and more details form their latest blog, as the Season kicks off on July 1, 2025.

Diablo IV – Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim

Questline : In Season 9, players journey to Cerrigar to meet with the Druid Bryona, who must contend with the choices made by the Horadric Mage Donan. Help Bryona protect her home and unlock the secrets of Horadric Strongrooms along the way.

: In Season 9, players journey to Cerrigar to meet with the Druid Bryona, who must contend with the choices made by the Horadric Mage Donan. Help Bryona protect her home and unlock the secrets of Horadric Strongrooms along the way. Horadric Spells : Take hold of mighty Spellcrafting abilities to customize and build your Horadric Spells. By combining potent elements, players can create intense magic that fits their playstyle.

: Take hold of mighty Spellcrafting abilities to customize and build your Horadric Spells. By combining potent elements, players can create intense magic that fits their playstyle. Nightmare Dungeon Changes : To shake up Nightmare Dungeons in a permanent way, Horadric Strongholds, Escalating Nightmares, and new Nightmare Dungeon affixes will be available from now on. Found within Nightmare Dungeons, Horadric Strongrooms are micro-dungeons that offer greater rewards and more fearsome mummified enemies. Sinking deeper into despair, Escalating Nightmares throws players into a chain of three Nightmare Dungeons that progressively increase in difficulty (and rewards). Fight your way through all three to face the Exalted version of Astaroth . As the battle with Astaroth unfolds, he will dismount from the Amalgam of Rage, splitting into two separate bosses. The Amalgam will resurrect after a short time as long as his Master still stands, so strategize accordingly to smite this acolyte of Mephisto.

: To shake up Nightmare Dungeons in a permanent way, Horadric Strongholds, Escalating Nightmares, and new Nightmare Dungeon affixes will be available from now on. Other Permanent Features: Season 9 also introduces mouse-and-keyboard controls on console and new Uniques for each Class.

Season 9 also introduces mouse-and-keyboard controls on console and new Uniques for each Class. Season Journey: Progress through the Season Journey for the Sins of the Horadrim to earn rewards like Dante the Dog, a pet with a bark to match his hellish bite.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!