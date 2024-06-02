Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in May 2024.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Gengar VMAX Alternate Art tops Fusion Strike values at $392.95.
  • Espeon VMAX Alternate Art sees a significant increase to $216.01.
  • Mew VMAX remains steady while its Alternate Art version grows in value.
  • Monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch tracks set card price trajectories.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in May 2024.

Fusion Strike top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Fusion Strike top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $392.95
  2. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $216.01
  3. Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $89.62
  4. Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $58.76
  5. Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $47.84
  6. Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $35.38
  7. Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $28.15
  8. Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $19.79
  9. Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $9.83
  10. Gengar VMAX 157/264: $7.61

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare continues to grow in value, jumping by over $70 since we last observed this set. We see similar growth in the Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which has now surpassed $200. A rare feat for a card in second place of a set, unless we're talking about Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which has a handful of cards like that. Mew V Alternate Art has increased in value, but Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare has remained relatively steady.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.