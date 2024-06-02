Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in May 2024.

Article Summary Gengar VMAX Alternate Art tops Fusion Strike values at $392.95.

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art sees a significant increase to $216.01.

Mew VMAX remains steady while its Alternate Art version grows in value.

Monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch tracks set card price trajectories.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $392.95 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $216.01 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $89.62 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $58.76 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $47.84 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $35.38 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $28.15 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $19.79 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $9.83 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $7.61

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare continues to grow in value, jumping by over $70 since we last observed this set. We see similar growth in the Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which has now surpassed $200. A rare feat for a card in second place of a set, unless we're talking about Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which has a handful of cards like that. Mew V Alternate Art has increased in value, but Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare has remained relatively steady.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

