Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In May 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $196.99 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $57.29 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $50.22 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $27.23 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $17.28 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $16.80 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $13.70 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $12.37 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $11.65 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 162/172: $10.12

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $43.87 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $34.69 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $32.98 Mimikyu V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $27.23 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $24.49

Sword & Shield Alternate Arts are on their way up in value in a major way, and this set is no exception. The last time we checked in with this set, Charizard V Alternate Art was under $120 and has now ballooned almost $80 in value. Arceus V Alternate Art has also seen growth and looks like it is on its way toward doubling in value. We are seeing the same thing happen to all of the top cards in the Trainer Gallery subset, including the Umbreon, Sylveon, and Mimikyu cards.

