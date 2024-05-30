Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Blacephalon, pokemon, World of Wonders

Blacephalon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

You can defeat Blacephalon, the newly released Ultra Beast, in Pokémon GO. Use these top counters and attacks when in Tier Five Raids.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Ultra Beast Blacephalon, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Blacephalon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Blacephalon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipide Blades

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Blacephalon.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Incineroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Blacephalon can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Shiny Blacephalon is not yet available in Pokémon GO. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Blacephalon will have a CP of 1884 in normal weather conditions and 2355 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

