Western Digital Reveals New High Capacity 2.5" Portable HDDs

Western Digital has added more storage to a pair of their HDD designs, giving gamers more options for high capacity storage.

New My Passport features metal design with USB-C and Acronis backup.

G-DRIVE ArmorATD offers rugged, all-terrain durability and IP54 resistance.

All models come with high-speed transfers, up to 130MB/s read capability.

Western Digital revealed two new designs for a couple of their HDD's, as they have added two new 6TB models to the lineup. The first one on the list is the My Passport Ultra, which has already released several models over the years, but this new design with more memory has been created to offer a better option all around for those who are looking to have a ton of memory at their fingertips. Meanwhile, they've also made a 6TBV version of the G-DRIVE ArmorATD, providing a better option for portability with extra memory as well. We have the details on both below as these models are now out on the market.

Western Digital 6TB My Passport Ultra

With its metal design and added durability, the My Passport Ultra portable hard drive is the ideal storage companion to take for your journeys. Enjoy easy access to your important files wherever you are with this high-capacity USB-CTM ready storage device. Help securely back up your data with the included Acronis True ImageTM for Western Digital software, fortified with robust protection against ransomware threats. As you prepare to go, add an extra level of security with password protection for peace of mind for your journeys.

G-DRIVE ArmorATD – 6TB

From out in the wild to back in the studio, trust your photos, footage, and important files to a portable hard drive that's as relentless as you are. The high-capacity G-DRIVE ArmorATDTM rugged, all-terrain drive gives you pro-grade durability you can feel with a premium, anodized aluminum enclosure, easy-to-grip protective bumper, and IP54 rain/dust resistance. With transfer rates up to 130MB/s read, you can quickly back up your content wherever you are. The versatile USB-C™ (5Gbps) drive provides reliable plug-and-play storage and backup that's also compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1. Transfer rates up to 130MB/s read let you quickly back up your content.

