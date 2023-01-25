The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 52: Rockruff CR Let's honor the artists who made Character Rares something special during the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield era's latest set Silver Tempest.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

Dog lovers are getting their new favorite card with this Hideki Ishikawa-illustrated Rockruff, which depicts this cute Pokémon producing a series of snot bubbles as it dozes next to Alola's Professor Kukui.

Artist nagimiso continues the Alola vibes with this Passimian Character Rare. This one features Passimian training next to Black Belt, which is cool for fans of this Pokémon, but it does seem to me a bit too similar in vibe to the main Urshifu cards we got this era depicting that Pokémon training.

Finally, these previews conclude with the best of the lot, in my opinion: a Druddigon Character Rare by Teeziro, who depicts this Dragon-type in a cuddly pose with Ace Trainer. For more on Teeziro, who had an interesting start to their TCG career, check out our Artist Spotlight post from this week.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.