Stakataka Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders
The Ultra Beast Stakataka, new to Pokémon GO, enters Tier Five Raids now through Ultra Wormholes. Can you defeat this Raid?
Article Summary
- Stakataka, an Ultra Beast, is the new Tier Five Raid Boss in Pokémon GO.
- Top counters include Primal Groudon and various Shadow/Mega Pokémon.
- Stakataka can be defeated by as few as two trainers with optimal counters.
- Look for 100% IV Stakataka with 1882 CP, or 2353 CP in boosted conditions.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Ultra Beast Stakataka, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Stakataka Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Stakataka counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Cross Combat
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Stakataka with efficiency.
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Conkeldurr: Counder, Dynamic Punch
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Galrian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Stakataka can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Shiny Blacephalon is not yet available in Pokémon GO. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Stakataka will have a CP of 1882 in normal weather conditions and 2353 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.