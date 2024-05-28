Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: emolga, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Shiny Emolga Debuts In Pokémon GO For Stadium Sights

Pokémon GO Fest 2024 tie-in events begin now with Stadium Sights, introducing the Shiny form of Emolga available globally for the first time.

Article Summary Stadium Sights Event: Shiny Emolga debuts in Pokémon GO from June 1-4, 2024.

Wild and 7 KM Gift Egg Pokémon, including some with Shiny variants, feature in the event.

Event bonuses offer increased Candy and Stardust from hatching Pokémon.

Exclusive timed research available for purchase, offering unique rewards and tasks.

Niantic has announced the first event of the next Pokémon GO season: Stadium Sights. This event will tie into Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Sendai, allowing Trainers to encounter spawns from that special weekend event globally.

Here's what's happening for the Stadium Sights event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no new species coming in this event.

There are no new species coming in this event. Shiny release: Shiny Emolga will make its debut in the game, available globally for all Trainers who are lucky enough to encounter it.

Shiny Emolga will make its debut in the game, available globally for all Trainers who are lucky enough to encounter it. Wild Spawns: Pidgey (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Doduo (can be Shiny), Gligar (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Emolga (can be Shiny), Noibat (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Staravia, and Meinfoo.

Pidgey (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Doduo (can be Shiny), Gligar (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Emolga (can be Shiny), Noibat (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Staravia, and Meinfoo. 7 KM Gift Eggs: Galarian Farfetch'd (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), and Emolga (can be Shiny).

Galarian Farfetch'd (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), and Emolga (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: 1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Field Research: Encounters include Emolga (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Doduo (can be Shiny), and Pidgey (can be Shiny).

Encounters include Emolga (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Doduo (can be Shiny), and Pidgey (can be Shiny). Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and hatching Eggs. Timed Research rewards include the following: Encounters with Emolga; One Super Incubator; 20 Emolga Candy. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

Niantic writes:

