Dicefolk Releases New Will Chimeras Pack For Nintendo Switch

Dicefolk has released the free Will Chimeras pack for the game on Nintendo Switch, giving players a chunk of content and improvements

Article Summary Discover 21 new spellcasting chimeras in Dicefolk's latest update for Nintendo Switch.

Explore new strategic depths with enchanted gear and powerful talismans.

Challenge yourself with 13 unique Special Mode challenges and four new bosses.

Experience enhanced gameplay with over 70 new items and quality-of-life improvements.

Developers LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, along with Good Shepherd Entertainment, have released a new content pack for Dicefolk on Nintendo Switch. This is a free update for the game that comes with a sizeable amount of content, as you'll be able to expand your roster of magical beasts with mana-wielding chimeras. You'll also be able to snag a powerful new talisman, new equipment, and new boss encounters. We have more details about it below along with a new trailer above.

Dicefolk – Will Chimeras

The Will Chimeras Pack boasts 21 all-new spellcasting chimeras, the magical beasts at the heart of Dicefolk's innovative combat. Alongside these powerful new allies, discover the Will Talisman, an ancient relic infused with the essence of forgotten sorcery that's capable of taming the elusive, mana-wielding chimeras debuting in the Will Chimeras Pack. These chimeras' mana abilities add an entirely new layer to combat, shaking up the existing meta of Dicefolk's satisfying reimagining of turn-based monster battling. That's just the beginning, though. Equip your chimeras with Will Chimeras Pack's 10 brand-new, enchanted pieces of equipment to gain even more strategic possibilities in battle. Experiment with matchups to discover incredible combinations to make your party an unstoppable force on the battlefield. With these newfound powers, Dicefolk's strategic opportunities vastly deepen, making the fight to defeat a malevolent sorcerer even more satisfying. Coinciding with the Will Chimeras Pack's release, Dicefolk will also offer a free update to Switch players, including:

The new Special Mode, which offers 13 distinct challenges with unique modifiers

70+ new equipment items, including two new Relics

Four new bosses to defeat

The Fortune Talisman, which contains all Chimeras offered by other Talismans

Various fixes and quality-of-life improvements

Begin your quest in Dicefolk as a Chimera Summoner in a world on the brink of extinction thanks to the evil sorcerer, Salem. As Alea, a young Dicefolk hero, you encounter myriads of formidable creatures to choose from to join your group with the magic of your dice. Cultivate connections and recruit your favorite companions. Keep in mind all of your chimeras' abilities to fully utilize your team's strengths to defeat Salem and free your land from his grasp. With over 100 creatures and items to collect, the bounds of possibility feel endless.

