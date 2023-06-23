Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Review | Tagged: Clutch, Clutch Charger, Review

Clutch Charger Review: Does Slim Design Help On-The-Go Charging?

We had a chance to review the Clutch Charger, as we tested it out running errands and seeing how well the slim design holds up.

Being constantly on the go can be fun, but it also has drawbacks, as there's rarely time to charge your phone when you're constantly using it for work or just browsing. Not to mention those of us who game on our mobile devices finding that we constantly have to keep them charged or run low on power. The obvious solution is to carry around a charger pack, but the majority of them are bulky or require a little setup. Sometimes you want something that can just do the job as you go without feeling like your pockets are full. But we may have an interesting solution as Clutch recently sent us their new Clutch Charger for iPhone. We gave it a charge and headed out to run some errands for a review, and here's what we experienced.

First and foremost, the size of the unit need to be highlighted here as it measures roughly 2.5" by 3.5" on the surface, with 1/16" depth. This is basically the equivalent of having a couple of credit cards stacked on top of each other. The design is made to be lightweight, easy to carry, and an immediate accessory to puck up with your keys and wallet. In the upper-left corner, it has the charger port, which for us was for iOS, with a small black cable running down the side in a metal slit.

All you have to do is pull that out, plug it in, and then put it back in your pocket or purse with the phone sitting right next to it. It is the slimmest charger possible right now. On the other side, it has a small lighting logo to indicate that it can do wireless charging if need be. However, we ran into a few difficulties trying to make it work. It appears that depending on the case you use, it will either register the wireless charge or not. So if you have a case that is designed to be thick or super protective, you'll run into issues making a charge happen. After running around town with it, we discovered it has roughly 6-8 hours of added battery life from it, and it takes 2-3 hours to fully recharge with the tiniest LED light indicator on the side.

Ultimately, we really enjoyed using the Clutch Charger, as it made for an easy charge and didn't feel like a chore. This is one of those must-own items for people who travel or attend events (when they're going to events), as it will provide them with a quick source of power. The Clutch also comes in white and has the option for USB-C for Android devices. We could see this also working well for the Nintendo Switch or chargeable earbuds/headphones if you decide to utilize it for gaming devices.

