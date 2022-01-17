Diplomacy Is Not An Option Postponed Until Early February

Indie developer and publisher Door 407 announced today that their game Diplomacy Is Not An Option will be delayed a few weeks. Last month the company announced that the game would be coming out in January, however, it appears they've decided to move the Early Access release of the tower defense/city builder to February 9th, 2022. We'll see if things change in the weeks to come, but it looks like changes are simply being made to give them more time to work on the game.

In Diplomacy Is Not An Option you will become a medieval feudal lord in a midlife crisis. Due to your position you must constantly make hundreds of decisions a day related with city management and economic development. You are tired of this monotonous and, so it seems, meaningless existence. But things are about to change: hordes of bloodlusted enemies, swarms of scary monsters and crowds of rebellious peasants at any second can bring some life to your working schedule.

The country is going through difficult times. King's greed and wastefulness led to the economic crisis and widespread peasant riots. You are a feudal lord. It happened so that, being fed up of routine and everyday problems, you've lost a taste for life. When an angry mob besieges your castle you perceive this news with an extraordinary enthusiasm, personally lead the defense and win a glorious victory. Your role in the riots suppression is noticed at the court. The crown sends you on a responsible mission. Rumors are, there are deposits of gold and other precious materials on a poorly explored continent. The task is to take control under foreign land, obtain its treasures in order to replenish the king's coffer. Though they forgot to warn that the natives won't be glad to see you. In addition, there are monsters on the continent, and local mages are actively practicing necromancy. What sacrifices will you make for the sake of survival and victory? Or maybe you should stop this suicidal campaign and overthrow the king? Don't you deserve to rule the world?