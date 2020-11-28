Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny Gets A Story Trailer

NIS America released a brand new trailer this week for Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny, showing off more of the game's storyline. This is the first new game in the series in over six years and fans have been waiting to see more from it ever since it was announced. But up until now, the only thing they really revealed was the special edition for the game, which really didn't say much of anything. This latest trailer changes all that as we learn more about a new god that has been destroying everything in its path and looks to be unstoppable. Well, almost unstoppable. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is set to come out sometime in the Summer of 2021.

Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one – a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in the newest installment of the Disgaea series! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! From Grave to Glory: Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

Undying and Unstoppable: Experience over-the-top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies to choose from. And when things get too hairy, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed!

A Netherworld for Everyone: Play at your leisure, and even on the go! With customizable gameplay features such as Auto, Retry, and Replay, both new and returning players can forge a HL-raising experience that fits their lifestyle. Diving into DISGAEA has never been easier!