Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases Missions In Uncharted Space Update

Gameloft has released a brand new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley today as players can now experience "Missions In Uncharted Space." This is essentially the holiday update for the game as they ass a number of things from Toy Story into the mix, as well as some other updates to keep the game going and active for everyone. We got the rundown of everything involved and a trailer for you to check out below, as the update is officially live once you update the game.

In the Toy Story Realm of Disney Dreamlight Valley, players shrink down to toy-size and meet its iconic heroes, Buzz Lightyear and Woody, who have been residing in the Realm after having fled Dreamlight Valley when the Forgetting first started. Once back in the Village, players will quest to help Woody learn the magic of childhood memories and help Buzz as he enlists the support of Dreamlight Valley's residents to establish its first Star Command outpost – both complete with full story arcs and friendship rewards. To celebrate the winter season, today also marks the release of the new Festive Star Path, filled to the brim with new and exclusive items to help you get cozy and warm in Dreamlight Valley. Besides new clothing, furniture, and accessories, the Festive Star Path also includes the all-new Dream Styles feature that allows you to outfit both Mickey Mouse and Merlin in special festive "Dream Style" holiday skins. Build a snowman, explore the chilly peaks of Frosted Heights, or discover new festive recipes with all your Disney friends as you celebrate the holidays together. The new Festive Star Path starting December 6th.

"In Scar's Kingdom, we loved seeing our players embrace their villainous side! Now, we can't wait for them to get toy-sized and explore the dream world of the Toy Story Realm," said Manea Castet, Lead Producer at Gameloft Montreal. "Not to mention, players will definitely have some 'fluffy' surprises to unbox this holiday season, including a potential new resident from beyond the stars, this Star Path season's Festive Fox, and a new cozy and warm wardrobe option the community has been hoping for!"