Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney

Disney & Epic Games Come Together For New Fortnite Universe

Epic Games announced they have partnered with Disney to create a brand new Fortnite universe featuring properties owned by the company.

Article Summary Disney & Epic Games partner to integrate Disney properties into Fortnite.

Expect Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more in the new Fortnite Disney Universe.

Disney to invest $1.5 billion for equity in Epic Games with a 2024 launch goal.

New universe to feature gaming, interactive content, and deep brand engagement.

Disney and Epic Games came together today for a massive announcement as they are creating an entire Disney properties universe within Fortnite. As you can see from the trailer here and the image below, it's pretty clear we're getting a brand new island of sorts created in the Fortnite universe, fully stocked with characters, settings, and experiences from properties owned by Disney. This includes Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Avatar, ESPN, 20th Century Studios, Disney Parks, and more. No firm date was put on a launch, but we're guessing if they're showing this off now, it'll be out before the end of 2024. For now, here's more info from the official press release that went out today.

Disney x Fortnite

The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games will collaborate on an all-new games and entertainment universe that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences. Disney will also invest $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games alongside the multiyear project. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. In addition to being a world-class games experience and interoperating with Fortnite, the new persistent universe will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop, and engage with content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more. Players, gamers, and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love. This will all be powered by Unreal Engine.

"Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney's beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer for The Walt Disney Company. "This marks Disney's biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can't wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways."

"Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio," said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games. "Now we're collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open, and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities."

"This will enable us to bring together our incredible collection of stories and experiences from across the company for a broad audience in ways we have only dreamed of before," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences. "Epic Games' industry-leading technology and Fortnite's open ecosystem will help us reach consumers where they are so they can engage with Disney in the ways that are most relevant to them."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!