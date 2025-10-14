Posted in: Card Games, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, The Black Cauldron, Whispers in the Well, zootopia

Disney Lorcana Reveals More About Whispers In The Well Expansion

Disney Lorcana held a special livestream today focused on the next expansion, Whispers in the Well, coming out in November

Article Summary Disney Lorcana's Whispers in the Well expansion launches November 14 with new properties and features.

The set introduces The Black Cauldron, Zootopia, and Gargoyles to Disney Lorcana for the first time.

New Whispers card type and Boost mechanic bring detective themes and fresh gameplay possibilities.

Powerful villains like The Horned King debut, alongside exciting Enchanted cards for collectors.

Ravensburger has revealed new details about the next Disney Lorcana expansion on the way, as players will soon dive into Whispers in the Well. This new set will bring about some properties you wouldn't have expected, such as The Black Cauldron and Zootopia, as well as the cartoon series Gargoyles. , in what feels like a very dark magic meets steampunk kind of set. We have the teaser above and the full livestream from the devs below, along with more of their notes of what you expect from the set. Whispers in the Well will go live for everyone on November 14.

Disney Lorcana – Whispers in the Well

Long-awaited properties like Disney's The Black Cauldron and 90s-favorite TV series Disney's Gargoyles join the game for the first time. And who better to jump into a detective-centered set than Zootopia's Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, right in time for their latest adventure to hit theaters. Whispers in the Well is available for pre-release in game stores on November 7 and available everywhere on November 14, so fans should pre-order now.

Introduced in the set is a new classification of cards called Whispers. These glimmers (versions of Disney characters in the realm of Lorcana) are strange specters that are not fully formed. Players can use a new mechanic called Boost to trigger new abilities or make them stronger. To Boost a Whisper, players must place cards from their deck beneath the card. However, the question remains as to where exactly these Whispers are coming from, and it's up to players to solve this mystery!

Gargoyles is one of those standout new additions. Designing a Demona glimmer was an exciting collaboration between the Game Design, Art, and Narrative teams. Ravensburger captured the process of how the Demona – Scourge of the Wyvern Clan card came to be in a short documentary. With the introduction of The Black Cauldron comes glimmers both heroic and terrifying. The titular item makes an appearance, and it is one powerful card indeed. And let's not forget that all too recognizable and menacing villain, The Horned King. As a Wicked Ruler, he allows players to bring banished glimmers back into play quickly—a helpful use of his dark sorcery.

"It is a real thrill getting to work on a set of cards like Whispers in the Well with so many wonderful Disney glimmers coming to the game," said Shane Hartley, Ravensburger Vice President of Creative on Disney Lorcana TCG. "We wanted to evoke the feeling of a detective searching for clues among the Whispers in the deep, and the artwork for the set really brings that to life!"

"Whispers in the Well is a wonderful addition to the game that follows up from the success of Fabled and sets up the next arc of storytelling for Disney Lorcana TCG," said Elaine Chase, Head of the Disney Lorcana studio at Ravensburger. "I can't wait to see how collectors respond to the amazing Enchanted cards in this set, as well as the cool new decks Illumineers can craft to show off their love of Disney stories the game is bringing back into focus."

