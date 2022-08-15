Disney & Marvel To Hold D23 Expo Games Livestream On September 9th

Disney announced today that they will be holding a special livestream during D3 Expo 2023 showing off what's new with Marvel video games. Since the expo itself is sold out, and no one can physically get in who hasn't already got a ticket, this will be the only way for the general public to see the presentation. By the looks of it, we'll get a better look at many of the games on the way over the next calendar year, hopefully getting release dates and more concrete info on the lot. And with any luck, they'll surprise us with some new games in the process, but if the rumor mill today is true, the show will be less about revealing new items and more about showing off what you already know about. Here's more info on the event.

The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media. The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 and available to watch on a variety of platforms. Fans attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways. On the D23 Expo show floor, fans can visit Aniplex's Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth to learn more about the unique anime-style game inspired by iconic Disney Villains. Attendees will be able to discover the different dorms of Night Raven College with a fun photo opportunity and see Twisted-Wonderland characters at the Infinity Cube, an immersive experience featuring live 2D animation. While supplies last, everyone who visits the Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth will receive a hand-fan featuring Grim, a cat-like monster who aspires to be a great mage and your roommate in the game.