Disney Speedstorm Reveals Aladdin-Inspired Season 4

We get a slight peek of what's to come from Disney Speedstorm, as Gameloft will launch Season 4 later this month with new additions.

Gameloft has released new details about the upcoming season of Disney Speedstorm, as we will see Season 4 be Aladdin-themed. As you can see below, you're getting four new racers and a new track, all centered around the classic '90s film. The new racers we get to play as are Aladdin, the Genie, Jasmine, and Jafar, each with their own vehicles and whatnot for you to try and get a leg-up around the track. As well as a new environment that takes you behind the palace walls and through the market streets in one of the tightest races they've added yet. We have more info for you below about what's to come, as we're slowly waiting for the Season to kick off on September 28.

Disney Speedstorm Season 4

Season 4 brings "The Cave of Wonders" on September 28th, featuring brand-new content inspired by Disney's treasured animated film Disney's Aladdin. In addition to a thrilling new track environment, the update will also showcase a wonder of new content, including:

New Racers: Aladdin, the Genie, Jasmine, and Jafar

New crew members: Abu, Magic Carpet, Rajah, Iago, the Sultan, and more

Four bonus Racers to be revealed soon

From now until the end of Early Access on September 28th, Disney Speedstorm Founder's Packs are still available for purchase, starting at $29.99/€29.99. The Founder's Packs offer players exclusive content now, including multiple limited-time racing suits and kart liveries. All platforms will see special discounts ranging from 35% to 40%, representing a fantastic value of game content available for a very limited time. The team is also thrilled to announce, in addition to mobile pre-registration now open on Google Play, that mobile pre-orders are now live on the App Store too. Players on iOS devices can pre-order now to ensure that when Disney Speedstorm launches on mobile devices, they have the game installed and ready to play.

