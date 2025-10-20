Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Will Launch Winnie The Pooh Season This Week

Winnie the Pooh and friends will take the lead for the next season of Disney Speedstorm, scheduled to launch later this week

Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore join as new racers with unique abilities to shake up the tracks.

New crew members include Piglet, Roo, Kanga, and more, plus free unlocks of Sadness and Jumba for all players.

Mid-season racers from Up join, and The Incredibles receive new Supercharged versions for the Vault.

Gameloft has revealed the latest season content coming to Disney Speedstorm, as Winnie the Pooh and friends arrive in Season 16: Rumbly Tumbly Adventure. Three new characters will be added as racers as you're getting Winnie himself, Tigger, and Eeyore, along with a number of other additions to the game as part of the usual seasonal content. You can read more below and check out the dev video here, as the season will launch on October 23, 2025.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 16: Rumbly Tumbly Adventure

Winnie the Pooh – Pooh can't get enough of his honey! While racing he spies a beehive and unwittingly unleashes its angry bees on the other racers, stunning them and reducing their driving speed. When charged, Pooh's skill grants him a temporary shield and leaves a sticky trail behind his vehicle.

– Pooh can't get enough of his honey! While racing he spies a beehive and unwittingly unleashes its angry bees on the other racers, stunning them and reducing their driving speed. When charged, Pooh's skill grants him a temporary shield and leaves a sticky trail behind his vehicle. Tigger – Tigger does what Tiggers do best – bounce! Tigger starts bouncing in his kart, unleashing a shockwave around him every time he lands. When charged, Tigger winds up his tail and performs a super bounce that propels his kart forward. The distance he bounces is increased the further Tigger is away from the race leader.

– Tigger does what Tiggers do best – bounce! Tigger starts bouncing in his kart, unleashing a shockwave around him every time he lands. When charged, Tigger winds up his tail and performs a super bounce that propels his kart forward. The distance he bounces is increased the further Tigger is away from the race leader. Eeyore – Use sadness to win the race! Eeyore summons a raincloud that leaves a wet trail behind his kart, slowing down rival racers but also giving Eeyore a small speed boost. When charged Eeyore throws himself a birthday party mid-race, pinning tails on other racers. Racers who are allies get helpful buffs while enemies get debuffs!

– Use sadness to win the race! Eeyore summons a raincloud that leaves a wet trail behind his kart, slowing down rival racers but also giving Eeyore a small speed boost. When charged Eeyore throws himself a birthday party mid-race, pinning tails on other racers. Racers who are allies get helpful buffs while enemies get debuffs! New Crew Members – Christopher Robin, B'loon, Roo, Piglet, Kanga, and many more.

– Christopher Robin, B'loon, Roo, Piglet, Kanga, and many more. Free Character Unlocks – Sadness from Disney Pixar's Inside Out and Jumba from Disney's Lilo & Stitch become available to all players.

– Sadness from Disney Pixar's Inside Out and Jumba from Disney's Lilo & Stitch become available to all players. Mid-Season Racers – Carl Fredricksen (On to New Adventures version) and Russell (Wilderness Explorer version) from Up join as mid-season racers!

– Carl Fredricksen (On to New Adventures version) and Russell (Wilderness Explorer version) from Up join as mid-season racers! New Supercharged Racers and Vault – Oswald from Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Vanellope from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, Fear from Disney and Pixar's Inside Out, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, and Li Shang from Disney's Mulan all receive Supercharged versions. The new season Vault gets a dose of superheroes with the addition of Mr. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Frozone from Disney and Pixar's The Incredibles.

