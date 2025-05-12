Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armoured Dudes, Disposable Corps, Light Up Games

Disposable Corps Reveals New Details With Latest Trailer

We got a new look at Disposable Corps this week with a brand-new trailer and info, as a public demo will be coming out this week

Article Summary Disposable Corps gets a new trailer, revealing tactical 5v5 trench warfare with steampunk mechs.

Free demo arrives May 16 on Steam, giving players a first-hand look at its intense battlefield action.

Features destructible environments, trench building, armored vehicles, and dynamic team combat.

Command your own squad, issue orders, and fight in authentic World War I-inspired settings.

Indie game developer Armoured Dudes and publisher Light Up Games have revealed the first trailer and details for their latest game, Disposable Corps. If you haven't check the game out uet, this is a a tactical low-poly 5v5 FPS/TPS title in which you and other will fight in World War I with the right era of clothing and earpons, but with steampunk mechs for you to work with. It will be up to you and your team to mount an offence with your artillery, dig trenches and tunnels, and set up explosions for the environment, and win at all costs. The game will be getting a free demo for everyone to play starting on May 16 on Steam, but until then, check out the latest trailer here showing off how the game will play.

Disposable Corps

Disposable Corps Most Authentic Trench Warfare is a fun, low-poly style, team-based PvP shooter that can be played in both first-person and third-person perspectives, set against the backdrop of classic trench warfare. Players will fight intense, chaotic battles with dynamic frontline shifts between attackers and defenders.

Attack vs. Defense: The core battlefield experience: one side digs in, the other storms in. Watch the clash unfold!

The core battlefield experience: one side digs in, the other storms in. Watch the clash unfold! Destructible Environment: No cover is truly safe! From artillery barrages to relentless digging, the battlefield constantly changes.

No cover is truly safe! From artillery barrages to relentless digging, the battlefield constantly changes. Fortifications & Trench Building: Before the battle begins, players can digging trenches, setting up barricades, and turning the terrain into a fortress.

Before the battle begins, players can digging trenches, setting up barricades, and turning the terrain into a fortress. Vehicles & Tactical Charges : Slow, unstoppable advances—armored vehicles and old tanks lead the way, with infantry charging right behind.

Slow, unstoppable advances—armored vehicles and old tanks lead the way, with infantry charging right behind. Int1ense Close Combat: Trench warfare at its most intense: close-range firefights, melee brawls, and last-stand defenses where every second counts.

Trench warfare at its most intense: close-range firefights, melee brawls, and last-stand defenses where every second counts. Squad Command System: Take command of your own squad. Issue orders and coordinate your unit to outmaneuver and outgun the enemy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!