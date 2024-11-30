Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Mobile Games, Review | Tagged: disney, TCL, TCL TAB Disney Edition 2

Distracting The Kids! We Review The TCL TAB Disney Edition 2

We got to try out the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 for review, as they have created a tablet for the kids so you don't get yours destroyed

Article Summary The TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 is designed for kids, protecting your devices from damage.

Features an 8" HD display, dual speakers, 4GB RAM, and 32/64GB storage with expandable memory.

Optimized for media and games, great for watching Disney+ and educational applications.

Affordable at $200, it's a portable entertainment device that grows with your child.

Are you a geeky parent (or just a parent in general) who's tired of having your kids take a tablet and mess everything up while trying to watch a cartoon? I know plenty of friends with kids who have had to have files recovered or apps restored, or even worse, forced to buy a new one after it hit the ground unceremoniously. Well, if you have one of those kids, TCL has something you might be interested in as they released the TAB Disney Edition 2, specifically for kids to use for a number of activities. We were sent one to check out for review, and here's out thoughts on it.

So, getting to the basics, this is a tablet made by the company with the specific intent of being a kids' toy. As you can see from the design, this is no different than some of the standard Kindle tablets you've seen in the past. It's big enough to do things with but not so big as it feels like a chore lugging it around. It's got the Star Trek PAD quality to it where when you hold it, it feels right. Technically speaking, you're getting an 8" HD display, dual speakers, an Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, and 500mAh battery for about 16-20 hours of usage. It uses Android with minimal specs so as not to take up a ton of memory. Which you will need as it comes in 32 and 64 GB, with a MicroSD slot for additional memory options. You can throw in a SIM card or rely totally on Wi-Fi, depending on how you wanna go. Plus, it comes in this coral protective bumper shell in a kid-like design, complete with a foldable kickstand.

The core idea behind the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 is that it's meant for two things: playing games and watching media. When it comes to the media, you can download pretty much any app you want (with them obviously leaning heavily toward using Disney+), as you have the option of loading this thing with streaming media options to pick and choose whatever shows and films you want. The picture is pretty sound, the audio has no issues, and you have a 3.5" jack for headphones in case it gets too loud. On the gaming side of things, this is the perfect size for kids to do a lot of the touchpad titles, especially if you're trying to teach them stuff through educational games. But it works well with action titles too that have you hitting the screen a lot. It can take a bit of a beating, but not a devastating one, hence the protective shell.

For adults who want to use it after the kids are done, it works well as a reading device; it comes with a decent camera, and it has a lot of the features you would expect from a tablet. That said, sometimes, trying to multitask will cause it to slow up. And don't even think about trying to use it in a work-related capacity beyond checking emails and taking notes. I took mine on a couple of work trips to see how well it could hold up as a proper tablet, and putting it through the adult hurdles took a toll on the battery and productivity. So, if you're trying to get double the utility out of this, you're going to have a problem without additional memory or just gutting the OS.

Overall, the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 is a pretty cool toy. And yes, I know, you're thinking that's an expensive toy. Well, it is! The same as if you were to buy your kid a Nintendo Switch. When you buy this, you're admitting to yourself you need to give your kids an electronic distraction with the bonus of it being portable. Regardless of what it can do, that is the singular reason to buy it. It's about $200, which makes it cheaper than a Switch with the benefit of playing movies and TV shows, but the most you'll get out of it for games is whatever your memory can handle for mobile apps. Depending on how well you take care of it, it could last you a year, or it could last you a decade. In any case, it's an option for you to give to your kids that could easily grow with them and become a must-have device for years to come.

