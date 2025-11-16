Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Video Games | Tagged: death stranding, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Dnsys

Dnsys Partners Releases New Death Stranding Exoskeleton

Dnsys has released a special Death Stranding edition of their Z1 Exoskeleton as part of a new partnership with Kojima Productions

This special edition is styled after Sam Porter’s military-grade exoskeleton from Death Stranding 2

The Z1 offers 50% intelligent leg assistance, reducing knee pressure by up to 200% for real-world users

Inspired by the game, it features futuristic design, comfort, and visible battery lights for status updates

Dnsys has partnered with Kojima Productions to create a special version of one of their products, as hey have released the Z1 Death Stranding Exoskeleton. The company had already created this exoskeleton for thos who need assistance with walking and hiking, but now they've made this special version that is designed to look like the military-grade version that Sam Porter is wearing as he walks around in the game. We have mroe details and a quote about it below from the announcement, as the pair will launch on December 2, 2025.

Dnsys Z1 Death Stranding Exoskeleton

In Death Stranding 2, the exoskeleton is the key gear for the protagonist Sam. It enhances lower-body strength and stability, allowing humans to keep moving through complex terrain and extreme environments. Each exoskeleton he equips extends his ability to reconnect a fractured world, enhancing his strength and endurance across harsh terrain. This technology symbolizes the extension of human mobility.

The collaboration edition not only draws inspiration from the world of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, but also offers exceptional ease of wear and long-term comfort. Just like in the game, the lights let you check the battery level, and in this exoskeleton, they also show its operational status. Powered by 900W DNA-1 motors and adaptive neural control, the wearable delivers 50% intelligent leg assistance. It reduces knee pressure by up to 200%, emphasizing power (with partial load-bearing support), stability (similar to the game's combat-assist function), and endurance across steep, uneven, and unpredictable terrain.

"We designed this exoskeleton with the same passion and precision as if it were built for the world of Death Stranding. Every detail was refined to bring the game's futuristic vision into reality, creating something Sam himself might wear. Wearing it feels as if the world of Death Stranding has come to life, where imagination and reality finally connect," said Kojima Productions' Art Director, Yoji Shinkawa.

