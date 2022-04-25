Call Of Duty: Vanguard Shows Off Kong & Godzilla Battle Pass Outfits

Activision released a new trailer and more info for Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Season Three Battle Pass including Kong and Godzilla gear. To go along with the brand new Mayhem map that will bring you onto the set of an old Toho production, the Sledgehammer Games devs have created these brand new suits that look like some of your favorite movie monsters. Which include Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, and King Kong. The skins can also be worn and used in Warzone, just in case you feel like creating a team of Mechagodzilla's to run wild throughout the map as a team. You can read more about it below as we have a couple of snippets from the dev blog, as all of this content will become available on April 27th.

The Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle celebrates a Titan with nearly 90 years of history with nine items, including a Legendary "Kong" Operator Skin for Wade inspired by the ruler of Skull Island. Wield the power with three Legendary Weapon Blueprints: the "Temple of Kong" Sniper Rifle and "Skull Island Shaker" SMG which shoot jungle green tracers, as well as "Kong's Scepter," a variant of the Axe "Skål Crusher" melee weapon that turns it into the weapon Kong's ancestors supposedly crafted. The rest of the Bundle includes items based off Kong: a powerful "Gravity Inversion" Finishing Move, a "Primal Power" Spray, a "Jia's Doll" Weapon Charm, a "Kong Roar" Animated Emblem, and a Call Of Duty: Vanguard-exclusive "Watch Your Back" Highlight Intro.

Prepare to intimidate your opponents with the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, a nine-item pack based on the beloved reptile. In addition to the Legendary "Godzilla Ghillie" Operator Skin for Shigenori, fans of Godzilla can be like their favorite Titan with the Ultra "Breath of Godzilla" Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint. This Assault Rifle is stylized to look like a miniature version of the beast and shoots icy-blue heat ray tracers similar to that of Godzilla's signature heat ray attack. This Bundle also contains a Legendary "Awakened Alpha" LMG, a devastating "Gojira Stomp" Finishing Move, a "Protector of Earth" Calling Card, two Sprays, a "Godzilla Heat Ray" Animated Emblem, and a Call Of Duty: Vanguard-exclusive "Big Mistake" MVP Highlight. But the Titans are not alone. In a time of monsters, humanity built its own… designed to make us the ultimate dominant species. A precision engineered Apex Predator: Mechagodzilla! Don its armor and become the apex hunter you were born to be with the Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle. With this Bundle, you get the Legendary "Mechagodzilla" Operator Skin for Constanze, and nine other items, with two — the "Machine Learning" MVP Highlight and the "Rival Protocol" Highlight Intro — being Call Of Duty: Vanguard exclusive.