Alolan Raichu Raid Guide: Solo This Raid With These Top Counters

Pokémon's Generation Seven release of the Alola region brought in variations of some favorite species, including Alolan Raichu. Its Dex entry suggests that the locals believe this change in the species came about because of it eating too many "fluffy pancakes." This little breakfast baby is in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form available, and it can now be defeated by solo trainers in Tier Three raids using these counters.

Top Alolan Raichu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Raichu counters as such:

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Raichu, using the above counters powered up, can be completed by solo trainers. It may be a bit of a fight, but with these counters and some Stardust, you can do this on your own.

Catching Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raichu is not a difficult catch. It has the difficulty of a second stage evolution in the wild, such as a Charmeleon or a Kakuna. If you want to ensure you catch it, using a Golden Razz Berry will make it go down much quicker, but even standard Razz Berries should do the job. Also, the circle lock technique can come in handy even with lower-level Pokémon like Alolan Raichu.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Raichu's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Alolan Raichu's attack sees it come at you, riding its tail like a surfboard, in a full arc. Once it settles back into place, throw the ball at the center of its face. The "Excellent" circle is small on Raichu, though, so Great Throws will do just fine.

Shiny Alolan Raichu odds

Alolan Raichu's Shiny rate has been determined by Silph Road researchers to be somewhere around one in 46.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Alolan Raichy will have a CP of 1306 in normal weather conditions, and 1633 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this pastry-loving Pokémon.