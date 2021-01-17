A Whole Case Of The Atari E.T. Game Is On Auction At Heritage Today

Do you remember when they found that entire landfill full of the Atari E.T. game a few years ago? Well, they missed some. Widely regarded as one of the worst games of all-time, and for sure one of the causes of the Atari's downfall, a truly unique collector's item is up for auction today at Heritage Auctions. An entire six-game case of the E.T. game is up for grabs. That's right; you can be the proud owner of six glue sealed copies of the historically bad item by bidding today. With only a few hours left as of this writing, the case of games sits at $470, which is both a steal and a sad at the same time. Check out the case of games down below.

Atari Fans: This Is Kind Of Cool

"Factory Case Pack (Opened) – E.T. the Extra Terrestrial – 2600 Atari 1982 USA. This game is notorious for being one of the leading causes in the video game crash of 1983. It was based on the 1982 movie and designed by Howard Scott Warshaw. Lot of six (6) glue sealed games. Individual grades for each unit in the case pack may vary. Sold as-is, no returns." Who would return this? I never really thought about owning more than one copy of a video game before, but I feel like this would be the one to own, right?

This is up for auction and ending today over at Heritage Auctions. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While you are there, check out the rest of the graded and ungraded video games taking bids today on the last day of the auction. There are some really great games on there, including more Atari cases. None of them quite as cool as this one, though.