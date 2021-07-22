Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality Will Be Out In September

Maze Theory and BBC Studios revealed today that they will be releasing Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality in late September. Taking you through a new set of interactive adventures featuring the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor, you'll face some of your greatest foes in the Doctor Who universe while still trying to have a fun time in various parts of time and space. The game is currently set to be released on September 30th for PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles for both current and next-gen. We got the latest trailer for you below as you get a glimpse of what to expect in this new game.

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality will be jam-packed with easter eggs, terrifying new foes, and iconic monsters such as the Cybermen, the Daleks and the Weeping Angels. Players will also find themselves immersed in the 'Chaosverse': a corrupted alternate universe where worlds and timelines collide to create new adventures, encounters, and threats… With new worlds to explore and all-new modes of gameplay, players will be guided by the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker), and for the first time will also encounter the Tenth Doctor (voiced by David Tennant) in a new story written by Gavin Collinson (Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins). In this thrilling first-person adventure, a 'reality virus' is wreaking havoc across the universe, causing time glitches that distort the past, present and future.

Players will face an entirely new antagonist – The CyberReaper, an ominous foe with a terrifying purpose. More to be revealed….

The new story opens up multiple new environments for the player to explore, from a Cybership to the Chaosverse.

New and expanded levels include new gameplay modes, such as puzzles, shooting, collecting and stealth.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/1aVXB-tryYo)