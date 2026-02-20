Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Dragon, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, Maximum Entertainment, Secret Base

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Adds Four More DLC Fighters

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons has four new characters to fight with in the latest DLC, which is available right now

Article Summary Double Dragon Gaiden rolls out the Bimmy & Friends DLC, adding four unique fighters to the roster.

Newcomers Jackson, Jim Mackey, Armored Okada, and Bimmy Lee expand player choices and strategy.

Each character brings distinct backgrounds, weapons, and combat moves to the classic brawler gameplay.

Players can tag-team characters, unleash combos, and fight for dominance across New York’s criminal underworld.

Maximum Entertainment and Secret Base have released a new DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, as players now have access to four new characters. The Bimmy & Friends DLC expands the roster, as they add a few names from the past and a couple new ones as well. The four characters include Jackson, Jim Mackey, Armored Okada, and Bimmy Lee. We have the trailer and details here, as the content i now available on all platforms.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Bimmy & Friends DLC

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a dynamic side-scrolling action brawler that brings the iconic Billy and Jimmy Lee back into action, joined by an ever-growing roster of allies and enemies as they battle the criminal underworld of New York City. Players can unleash devastating combos and special moves while unlocking upgrades and experimenting with unique character pairings. In a fresh twist on the classic formula, players can select up to two characters to form a tag team, swapping fighters on the fly for strategic, high-impact combat.

Armored Okada: Despite being the Oyabun of the Okada Clan, Lady Okada faces constant discrimination from the elders. When a powerful threat emerged, the elders presented her with the sacred clan armor – a challenge disguised as support. If she triumphs, she earns their respect. If she fails, she proves them right.

Jackson: A heavyweight boxer known for his lightning-fast jabs and devastating uppercuts. Once too strong for the ring, he grew bored of rules and regulations. Seeking greater thrills, he turned to the streets, where his power and skill made him a prized asset for every gang.

Jim Mackey: The younger brother of M.G. Willy, Jim respects his brother but refuses to live in his shadow. Determined to become his own man, he dreams of leading his own gang. To set himself apart, he wields a shotgun – the opposite of Willy's machine gun.

Bimmy Lee: Legends speak of a secret within the Sōsetsuken – a form that can only be mastered by two. The tale has been passed down for so long that few believe it, dismissing it as myth or joke. But could this be the proof…?

