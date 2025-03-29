Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo Teases 100+ Games For Spring 2025 Showcase

The next Indie Live Expo takes place in just over two weeks, and with it will come over 100 game reveals and announcements

Article Summary Indie Live Expo Spring 2025 to feature 100+ indie game announcements on April 13.

Event includes world premieres, updates, and segments like Indie Waves and Indie Spotlight.

Key titles include "My Little Puppy," "All in Abyss," and "The Great Villainess."

Known as Japan's premiere online event, last showcase captured 8.5 million views globally.

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, has confirmed the Spring 2025 showcase will have 100+ indie game announcements. The team released a small piece of info, which we have for you here, giving a glimpse of what to expect from the event on April 13. The livestream ahead of the in-person event will showcases several announcements, reveals, world premieres, and updates for dozens of indie game titles. The event will take place starting at 6 PM JST / 10 AM CET / 5 AM EST, streaming live in English on YouTube and Twitch.

Indie Live Expo – Spring 2025

A fresh batch of indie world premieres and content updates will debut during April's showcase. Tune in for INDIE Live Expo's signature segments, including INDIE Waves' 15-second bite-sized updates, INDIE Spotlight's deep dives into handpicked titles, and the Streamer Show featuring various guests showcasing and enjoying exciting games. Check out announcements for 100+ hotly anticipated indies, including for the following titles:

My Little Puppy , the emotional action adventure through a puppy's afterlife developed by Dreamotion Inc.

Sofia in Exchange for Lies, the text-based visual novel mystery developed by MUTA.

All in Abyss: Judge the Fake, the poker battle mystery adventure RPG published by Alliance Arts and co-developed by both ACQUIRE Corp. and WSS Playground

The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, the crowd-controlling turn-based strategy game produced by One or Eight, WSS playground, and Alliance Arts

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the psychological rhythm adventure from publisher and developer WSS playground

Marisa of Liartop Mountain, the digital tabletop adventure RPG inspired by classic gamebook masterpieces developed by Unknown X

Hungry Meem, the narrative settlement builder by developer Drecom Co., Ltd.

GiLGuL, the tactical RTS based in purgatory developed by Production Exabilities and published by Skeleton Crew Studio

Known as Japan's premiere online indie gaming event, Indie Live Expo garnered 8.5 million views from gaming fans across the globe tuning in to see more than 100 titles featured in the annual Winter showcase and award show. To date, Indie Live Expo has showcased 2,900+ titles to global audiences. Indie Live Expo invites 2025's best indie seedlings to bloom in front of a global audience during the upcoming April 13th showcase. Show organizers will select 100 submitted titles to include in this April's showcase. Enjoy world premieres for unrevealed titles alongside new information for highly-anticipated games with new segments and the return of Indie Live Expo's signature segments:

Indie Waves' rapid-fire 15-second updates

Indie Spotlight's deep dives into hand-selected titles

A fresh crop of new segments for this year's broadcast

