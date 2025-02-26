Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Edge of Memories, Midgar Studio

New JRPG Title Edge Of Memories Announced By Nacon

Nacon has a new JRPG title in the works, as they are working with Midgar Studio to release Edge of Memories later this Fall

Article Summary Nacon teams up with Midgar Studio to launch the JRPG Edge of Memories in Fall 2025.

Play as Eline, a Soul Whisperer, battling the Corrosion in the world of Avaris.

Explore powerful abilities, including Berserker transformations, to save a doomed world.

Engage in strategic combat, utilizing allies and combos to defeat your foes.

Nacon announced they are working with Midgar Studio on a new game, as they will release the JRPG title Edge of Memories later this year. The game has you playing as Eline, a Soul Whisperer, who has been tasked with fighting off a blight known as the Corrosion, a terrible affliction that mutates all it infects into grotesque abominations, spreading across the land of Avaris. The game has a release window of Fall 2025, but now confirmed date set yet. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn more.

Edge of Memories

The Corrosion, a plague of unparalleled proportions, has already ravaged the Astryan continent. On the other side of the world, the continent of Avaris and its nomadic peoples—so far spared from the horrors spawned by this abomination—now stand on the brink of extinction. Eline, an itinerant Soul Whisperer, relentlessly battles the force that turns the once-thriving fauna, flora, and humans of this lush land into grotesque abominations. Following a mysterious encounter, a dark power awakens within her, one that may hold the key to ending this apocalypse: the ability to control the Corrosion within her own body. But saving a world already doomed is no easy task. With the help of Ysoris, her unlikely mentor, and Kanta, the shaman prince of a lost tribe, Eline must overcome the formidable adversaries standing in her way. Engage in fierce battles against relentless enemies alongside your allies, and unleash your devastating powers to wipe them out!

String together spectacular combos by alternating between rapid strikes and devastating techniques to dominate your opponents.

by alternating between rapid strikes and devastating techniques to dominate your opponents. Your allies are the key to victory. Customize your companions and use their skills wisely to inflict more damage at crucial moments.

Customize your companions and use their skills wisely to inflict more damage at crucial moments. Let rage consume you and transform into a Berserker to deliver earth-shattering blows, which turn into a series of merciless executions.

