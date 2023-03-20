Respawn Entertainment To Open New Studio In Wisconsin Respawn Entertainment revealed this week they have opened up a brand new game studio in Madison, Wisconsin.

Respawn Entertainment have officially announced that they have opened up a brand new game studio, located in Madison, Wisconsin. The company issued the statement below, letting fans know that their Apex Legends would be expanding and strengthening itself with the introduction of this new location, led by industry veteran Ryan Burnett. Aside from the obvious, we don't know what they will specifically be working on, only that a lot of it will be focused in this studio moving forward.

Ryan is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record in live service games and as a pillar in the massive mid-western game development community in Madison. With nearly two decades of development experience at places like Raven Software and Epic Games, Ryan has a history of inspiring the sort of creativity and innovation in his teams that is the foundation of games like Apex Legends.

It's been our belief since day one that Respawn is not a singular location but a mindset: when passionate and talented people have creative freedom, they'll achieve the unexpected. This view helped us successfully expand to Vancouver in 2019, and as the workplace evolved, it helped us continue to work with the best that the games industry has to offer, whether at the office, remote, or hybrid. We see that Respawn mindset reflected in Madison, which has cemented itself as one of the great game development cities not just in the United States but the entire world. That's why we've worked closely with and appreciate the assistance of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to help facilitate the studio's growth in Madison.

At its core, this expansion represents Respawn's commitment to work with the most skilled, curious, and creative minds in the industry. Having just passed its 4th anniversary, our aim is to continue to make Apex Legends the premiere Battle Royale on the market. I cannot think of a better addition than the immensely talented developers in Madison working alongside our Los Angeles and Vancouver teams to help us shape what comes next.