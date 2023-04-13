Dragon Ball Super Reveals Collector Booster: Android 21 SCR Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released the rare Power Absorbed Collector's Booster which features two cards worth over $1,000.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

Aside from the hologram Super Saiyan 3 Goku card that is going for the price of a God Rare, this Android 21, Transcendent Predator SCR is the chase card of Power Absorbed Collector's Booster. The standard version of the card is the most sought-after hit in Power Absorbed, but it's this Collector's Booster Alternate Art that is going for over $1,000. This is Android 21 in her Transformed (Evil) state, which she achieves after absorbing Cell. If you manage to get your hands on an expensive and rare Collector's Booster box, this is the SCR you're going to pray to pull.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.