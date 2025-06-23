Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Mobile – Multiverse of Nonsense DLC Launches Today

Goat Simulator 3 on mobile has a new DLC available right now, as you can download the Multiverse of Nonsense DLC on iOS and Android

Jump between wild universes, complete bizarre quests, and team up in multiplayer goat mayhem.

Unlock 8 new goat characters, over 100 gears, and plenty of mini-games in absurd settings.

Experience the signature over-the-top antics of Goat Simulator 3 anywhere you take your phone.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing has officially launched Goat Simulator 3's Multiverse Of Nonsense DLC on iOS and Android today. If you didn't already know about it, this is a ton of extra ridiculous content added to the game, same as the release that was made for PC, only now you can play it on mobile devices. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the content is available now.

Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse Of Nonsense Mobile

Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse of Nonsense takes the chaotic, over-the-top antics the series is known for and catapults them across dimensions – and now, it's all coming to mobile. Play solo or team up with a friend as you leap between bizarre universes, tackle ridiculous quests, and unleash mayhem wherever you go! With unstable worlds to fix, eccentric characters to meet, and no shortage of destruction to cause, you'll help the Guardian of the Multiverse clean up the disaster you (of course) helped create.

Unleash goat-fueled chaos across the multiverse, but on mobile. And as a goat.

8 new goats with powers that make absolutely no sense, just like everything else

100+ gears to customize your multiverse mayhem

Explore a world full of totally reasonable nonsense

Hop between universes like you own the place

A dialogue system! People talk, you mostly bleat

Mini-games and side quests to keep your hooves busy across the multiverse

Over a decade ago, Goat Simulator made its first leap into existence in 2014, and has since bounded across almost every platform, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. From grazing the digital fields of PC to leaping onto handheld devices, the GOAT's journey is far from over. Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse of Nonsense made its debut on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in June 2024, and the chaos is soon to be portable with its upcoming mobile release – be a dimension-traversing goat anywhere!

