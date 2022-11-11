Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: SSG Vegeta

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku, who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1, and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, who was shown in 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring a long-awaited form that received cheers from movie theater audiences in viral videos when it first appeared on the screen.

Vegeta is a habitual form-skipper. He famously never showed off Super Saiyan 3 in canon, only appearing with the form in expanded universe material and non-canonical images. We saw him utilize Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 and then, stunning the audiences, Super Saiyan Blue. Not only did he not use Super Saiyan 3 on screen, but he didn't even show Super Saiyan God, the precursor to Blue, before revealing his Blue form against Golden Frieza. It took until the post-Tournament of Power movies for Vegeta to display Super Saiyan God in Dragon Ball Super: Broly in a stunning transformation sequence.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.