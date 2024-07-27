Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: naruto, Naruto X Boruto, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Releases Fourth DLC

Kawaki officially joines Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections as part of the fourth DLC content pack for the game.

Article Summary Kawaki joins Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections in the fourth DLC, bringing his Karma Progression abilities.

DLC pack also includes Otsutsuki Hagoromo, Otsutsuki Isshiki, and Kurenai Yuhi, plus new costumes and voice lines.

Purchase the DLC separately for $6 or via the Season Pass, featuring automatic updates upon release.

Celebrate Naruto's 20th anniversary with crisp visuals and the biggest roster in any Naruto game to date.

Bandai Namco has officially released the fourth DLC for Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, as Kawaki joins the battle. Specifically, you're getting him in his Karma Progression alongside Otsutsuki Hagoromo, Otsutsuki Isshiki, and Kurenai Yuhi. The character first debuted in the anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as he was marked with a specific symbol called Karma that grants him extraordinary abilities. Along with the new character, you're getting two special costumes, twelve matching voice lines, and five exclusive Ninja Info card images. As well as a unique Ramen costume for Naruto Uzumaki and a Road to Sakura costume for Hinata Hyuga. You can buy the DLC on its own for $6 or as part of the Season Pass, where everything will be added to the game automatically when released.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all-new original story! Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke's deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting Naruto action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series' history.

In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections features the largest roster in a Naruto game with playable characters from across the series, including fan favorites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game also faithfully recreates the anime's art style, now delivered with crisp visuals and 60 FPS on new-gen consoles. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut with the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!