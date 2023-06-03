Posted in: Games, Modus Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Dragon, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons Will Launch This July

Moduus Games finally have a release date for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons as we'll see it next month.

Modus Games and developer Secret Base confirmed the release date for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, as we're getting the game in July. The team revealed with a new trailer, which we have for you below, that the game will be coming out on PC and all three major consoles on July 27th, 2023. The trailer, while brief, also gives us a slightly better look at the game and the action to come. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next seven weeks!

"New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime, and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city. Series icons Billy and Jimmy Lee are joined by Marian, returning as a fully realized, firearm-wielding ranged fighter, and newcomer Uncle Matin, a riot-shield-wielding powerhouse. Tag in and out as the classic Lee duo, or switch it up with different characters. With two-player local co-op, the action quadruples as you and a friend clean up the mean streets in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons."

"Endless playthrough possibilities are made a reality with the game's dynamic mission select function – the order in which you choose your mission will affect the mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players choose between missions housed within city sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs across unique stages packed with melee weapons, dangerously devoted members and varied environments perfect for all-out fights. Cash is earned by using a Special KO on opponents, while health boosts are earned by performing Crowd Control moves, which are special KOs that knock out multiple enemies at once. Spend cash at the end of each stage to unlock powerful upgrades for your chosen characters, or choose to save up your cash. Experiment with different duos, pursue alternate builds for your fighters through upgrades, and change the order in which they challenge the city's sinister gang leaders."

"Should a session end in defeat, players can convert any remaining cash into tokens usable to permanently unlock extra characters and bonuses in between sessions, making every battle serve a purpose. But buying a Continue with that token to instead extend a promising round of gang-slugging action is worth considering, too…"

