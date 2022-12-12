Dough Announces New 27" Spectrum OLED Gaming Monitor

Hong Kong-based hardware company Dough announced a brand new monitor for their lineup today with the 27" Spectrum OLED Gaming Monitor. This is one of the finer products that now have one-order as they have taken the OLED tech and made it about as compact and resourceful as they could into an amazing monitor that you can use for work and play. But let's be real, more for play. The monitor will run you between $650-$1,100, depending on which version and specifications you end up taking on. We have more info about it below.

"With an adaptive refresh rate of up to 240Hz, and individually lit pixels, the Dough Spectrum ES07E2D features smooth animations without distracting tears or stutters along with a response time of less than one millisecond. OLED is already one of the fastest technologies on the market, and Dough focused on reducing display lag as much as possible to provide the best competitive gaming experience to users. No blooming, deep blacks, and an infinite contrast ratio are core to OLED technology; Dough's glossy coating takes it to the next level. Some manufacturers lock their OLED panels behind matte polarizers to reduce reflections, but the Dough community made it clear that reducing reflections is not worth the drop in black levels, sharp detail, and vibrant colors."

"More and more new monitors arrive on the market only in ultrawide or curved variants, but the Dough community made it clear that they largely prefer flat monitors in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Not only do these monitors take up less desk space, but they also have broader support in games. Additionally, many of Dough's Community members use multiple devices with their monitors. HDMI 2.1 ensures that they can use new features such as variable refresh rate on the latest consoles, while the Type-C port connects users' monitors and peripherals to their laptops with a single cable that also allows for charging. For those hoping to maximize their cable management, Dough's built-in USB hub, KVM switch, 100W USB-C charger, and dedicated audio amp get more done with fewer cables."