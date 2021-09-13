Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Yamcha

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box includes 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

I love when old-school Dragon Ball gets some love in the card game. This moment is right out of the first arc when Yamcha appeared briefly as a rival of Goku's and soon became an ally. This card has everything a fan of the OG series would want, from young Goku and Bulma to good ol' Puar cheering for Yamcha. I was happy to hear in the first episode of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Direct that the developers were indeed planning more OG series cards. Personally, I'd love to see more Puar. Think about this. How many characters have been around as long as Puar? Not Vegeta, not Piccolo, Gohan, or Frieza. Not Tien, Chiaotzu, or even Krillin. Puar is one of the first characters Goku meets that becomes a lifelong friend, and she has only been the main focus of two DBSCG cards ever! It's nice to see Puar pop in in the background of cards like this, but I think it's time to give Yamcha's best pal more time to shine.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box is now available. Stay tuned for openings and product reviews of this collection.