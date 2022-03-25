Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases Realm Of The Gods Fan Survey

Earlier this month, Bandai released the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. The main focuses of the set include the Angels of the DBS Universe, the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including the debut of Trunks Xeno in his Super Saiyan God form. This set also introduced a new rarity called the "God Rare," or a "GDR," which is an even rarer version of the previous highest rarity of Secret Rare (SCR). The set's one God Rare features Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta using his Final Explosion attack, and it has been noted to be rarer than one pull per three cases of twelve booster boxes. This has driven the value of the God Rare up to over $1,500 of this writing and climbing. Now that the set has been released, Bandai has released a survey for Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors and players which poses questions that may allow us to have an impact on future sets. Let's take a look at the survey and a few of its questions.

Here are a few of the questions from this Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods survey, which can be accessed here. The questions include:

What is the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game product you EVER purchased?

When was the last time you purchased a DBSCG product besides this one?

What other card games have you played in the last 6 months?

Where did you buy this product?

How many booster packs did you purchase at launch? (Including from Pre-Release day)

How many Premium Pack Set 07 did you purchase?

What is the most recent way you played DBSCG?

What was your favorite part of -Realm of the Gods-?

Did you buy cards from the Pre-Release date (March 4)?

What did you think of the God Rare?

Is there anything you would like to see improved about this product?

Are more people around you playing DBSCG in the last few months?

Please let us know any other comments you have about this product or comments directly for Bandai concerning DBSCG. Thank you.

Personally, I think that last question is the most important. I find God Rares to be prohibitively rare, so much so that they act as an incentive for collectors not to buy into this set. I'd love to see what Bleeding Cool readers think!