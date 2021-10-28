Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Saiyan Showdown SCR Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Three of the four Secret Rare (or, SCR) cards featured in Saiyan Showdown were revealed by an official, Bandai-sponsored livestream. A group of content creators associated with the Dragon Ball Super Card Game gathered to solve clues that led to the reveal of these three SCRS, which include:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans This is a Super Saiyan 4-themed card that features Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Bardock. While the latter two were never shown to reach this form in Dragon Ball GT, they have become popular to depict as Super Saiyan 4s in the Card Game.

The Radiant Saiyans: What a mix! We have Caulifla, Kale, Gine, and Bulla. If you haven't figured out what's going on here yet, note the number of characters featured on each card. There are four characters per card as a nod to this year being the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's fourth anniversary.

The Wicked Saiyans: This one shows off the villains: Turles, Broly, Goku Black, and Raditz.



One more SCR remains! Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.