Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Tournament of Power Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Tournament of Power.

Tournament of Power logo and booster pack. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Tournament of Power is the first "themed booster" set, is designated the code TB1, and includes cards numbered up to TB1-097. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Vegeta // Saiyan Bond Vegeta Uncommon TB1-001
  • Kale // Lady of Destruction Kale Common TB1-002
  • Backbone of Universe 7 Son Goku Common TB1-003
  • Universe 7 Saiyan Prince Vegeta Super Rare TB1-004
  • Universe 7 Saiyan Prince Vegeta (SPR) Special Rare TB1-004
  • Gale Strike Vegeta Uncommon TB1-005
  • Majin Buu, Full of Energy Rare TB1-006
  • Surprise Attack Majin Buu Uncommon TB1-007
  • Foreseeing Hit Super Rare TB1-008
  • Dimension Leaper Hit Common TB1-009
  • Impeccable Super Saiyan Cabba Rare TB1-010
  • Cabba, Universe Mediator Common TB1-011
  • Bold Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla Rare TB1-012
  • Sister Attack Saiyan Caulifla Uncommon TB1-013
  • Caulifla Common TB1-014
  • Relentless Super Saiyan Kale Super Rare TB1-015
  • Sister Attack Saiyan Kale Uncommon TB1-016
  • Dauntless Kale Common TB1-017
  • Ultimate Evolution Frost Uncommon TB1-018
  • Frost, The Tactician Common TB1-019
  • Universe 6 Combination Botamo Common TB1-020
  • Universe 6 Combination Magetta Common TB1-021
  • Union Attack Botamo and Magetta Common TB1-022
  • Strategies of Universe 7 Uncommon TB1-023
  • Time Kicker Common TB1-024
  • Son Gohan // Son Gohan, Leader of Universe 7 Uncommon TB1-025
  • Bergamo // Bergamo, Eldest Brother Common TB1-026
  • Ready to Fight Son Goku Common TB1-027
  • Results of Training Son Gohan Rare TB1-028
  • Focused Mind Son Gohan Common TB1-029
  • Beerus, Universe 7 Divine Vanquisher Super Rare TB1-030
  • Beerus, Universe 7 Divine Vanquisher (SPR) Special Rare TB1-030
  • Whis, Mentor of Beerus Uncommon TB1-031
  • Focused Mind Piccolo Rare TB1-032
  • Multi-Form Tien Shinhan Common TB1-033
  • Universe 9 Supreme Kai Roh Common TB1-034
  • Trio De Dangers Bergamo Super Rare TB1-035
  • Brothers of Terror Bergamo Uncommon TB1-036
  • Trio De Dangers Lavender Uncommon TB1-037
  • Trio De Dangers Basil Rare TB1-038
  • Iron Skin Battler Chappil Uncommon TB1-039
  • Universe 9 Striker Comfrey Common TB1-040
  • Universe 9 Striker Hop Common TB1-041
  • Universe 9 Striker Oregano Common TB1-042
  • Universe 9 Striker Hyssop Common TB1-043
  • Sorrel, The Small Warrior Common TB1-044
  • Universe 9 Striker Roselle Common TB1-045
  • Spectrum Attack Obuni Common TB1-046
  • Murichim Common TB1-047
  • Dangers Triangle Uncommon TB1-048
  • Shining Blaster Common TB1-049
  • Son Goku // Sharpened Power Son Goku Uncommon TB1-050
  • Brianne De Chateau // Ribrianne, Maiden of Anger Common TB1-051
  • Son Goku, Hope of Universe 7 Super Rare TB1-052
  • Son Goku, Hope of Universe 7 (SPR) Special Rare TB1-052
  • Destructo Disk Krillin Rare TB1-053
  • Energy Guard Android 17 Uncommon TB1-054
  • Infinite Energy Android 18 Uncommon TB1-055
  • Maiden Squadron Leader Ribrianne Super Rare TB1-056
  • Girl Warrior Brianne De Chateau Common TB1-057
  • Maiden Squadron Kakunsa Rare TB1-058
  • Maiden Squadron Rozie Uncommon TB1-059
  • Zarbuto, Maiden Attendant Common TB1-060
  • Rabanra, Maiden Attendant Common TB1-061
  • Teleporting Jimeze Uncommon TB1-062
  • Vikal, Master of the Sky Common TB1-063
  • Zirloin, Maiden Attendant Uncommon TB1-064
  • Attack Reflecting Prum Common TB1-065
  • Hermilla, The Sniper Common TB1-066
  • True Form Ganos Rare TB1-067
  • Trickster Ganos Uncommon TB1-068
  • Caway, Ki Master Common TB1-069
  • Dercori Common TB1-070
  • Maiden Transformation Uncommon TB1-071
  • Maiden Charge Common TB1-072
  • Frieza // Golden Frieza, The Final Assailant Uncommon TB1-073
  • Jiren // Jiren, The Ultimate Warrior Common TB1-074
  • Full Power Spirit Bomb Son Goku Rare TB1-075
  • Master Roshi, Forged of Will Uncommon TB1-076
  • Frieza, Emperor of Universe 7 Super Rare TB1-077
  • Frieza, Emperor of Universe 7 (SPR) Special Rare TB1-077
  • Coldhearted Strike Frieza Rare TB1-078
  • Agony of Hell Frieza Uncommon TB1-079
  • Ally of Justice Toppo Rare TB1-080
  • Absolute Justice Jiren Super Rare TB1-081
  • Secret Vitality Jiren Uncommon TB1-082
  • Swift Warrior Dyspo Uncommon TB1-083
  • Hero Combination Vuon Common TB1-084
  • Hero Combination Kunshi Common TB1-085
  • Hero Combination Tupper Common TB1-086
  • Hero Combination Zoiray Common TB1-087
  • Ki Bomb Support Cocotte Common TB1-088
  • Hero Combination Kettol Uncommon TB1-089
  • Hand Strike Kahseral Uncommon TB1-090
  • Protean Being Majikayo Common TB1-091
  • Super Reaction Narirama Common TB1-092
  • Cyborg Warrior Nigrisshi Uncommon TB1-093
  • Katopesla Common TB1-094
  • Universe 7 Representative Uncommon TB1-095
  • Cocotte Zone Common TB1-096
  • Son Goku, The Awakened Power Secret Rare TB1-097

