Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Tournament of Power Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Tournament of Power.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Tournament of Power is the first "themed booster" set, is designated the code TB1, and includes cards numbered up to TB1-097. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Vegeta // Saiyan Bond Vegeta Uncommon TB1-001
- Kale // Lady of Destruction Kale Common TB1-002
- Backbone of Universe 7 Son Goku Common TB1-003
- Universe 7 Saiyan Prince Vegeta Super Rare TB1-004
- Universe 7 Saiyan Prince Vegeta (SPR) Special Rare TB1-004
- Gale Strike Vegeta Uncommon TB1-005
- Majin Buu, Full of Energy Rare TB1-006
- Surprise Attack Majin Buu Uncommon TB1-007
- Foreseeing Hit Super Rare TB1-008
- Dimension Leaper Hit Common TB1-009
- Impeccable Super Saiyan Cabba Rare TB1-010
- Cabba, Universe Mediator Common TB1-011
- Bold Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla Rare TB1-012
- Sister Attack Saiyan Caulifla Uncommon TB1-013
- Caulifla Common TB1-014
- Relentless Super Saiyan Kale Super Rare TB1-015
- Sister Attack Saiyan Kale Uncommon TB1-016
- Dauntless Kale Common TB1-017
- Ultimate Evolution Frost Uncommon TB1-018
- Frost, The Tactician Common TB1-019
- Universe 6 Combination Botamo Common TB1-020
- Universe 6 Combination Magetta Common TB1-021
- Union Attack Botamo and Magetta Common TB1-022
- Strategies of Universe 7 Uncommon TB1-023
- Time Kicker Common TB1-024
- Son Gohan // Son Gohan, Leader of Universe 7 Uncommon TB1-025
- Bergamo // Bergamo, Eldest Brother Common TB1-026
- Ready to Fight Son Goku Common TB1-027
- Results of Training Son Gohan Rare TB1-028
- Focused Mind Son Gohan Common TB1-029
- Beerus, Universe 7 Divine Vanquisher Super Rare TB1-030
- Beerus, Universe 7 Divine Vanquisher (SPR) Special Rare TB1-030
- Whis, Mentor of Beerus Uncommon TB1-031
- Focused Mind Piccolo Rare TB1-032
- Multi-Form Tien Shinhan Common TB1-033
- Universe 9 Supreme Kai Roh Common TB1-034
- Trio De Dangers Bergamo Super Rare TB1-035
- Brothers of Terror Bergamo Uncommon TB1-036
- Trio De Dangers Lavender Uncommon TB1-037
- Trio De Dangers Basil Rare TB1-038
- Iron Skin Battler Chappil Uncommon TB1-039
- Universe 9 Striker Comfrey Common TB1-040
- Universe 9 Striker Hop Common TB1-041
- Universe 9 Striker Oregano Common TB1-042
- Universe 9 Striker Hyssop Common TB1-043
- Sorrel, The Small Warrior Common TB1-044
- Universe 9 Striker Roselle Common TB1-045
- Spectrum Attack Obuni Common TB1-046
- Murichim Common TB1-047
- Dangers Triangle Uncommon TB1-048
- Shining Blaster Common TB1-049
- Son Goku // Sharpened Power Son Goku Uncommon TB1-050
- Brianne De Chateau // Ribrianne, Maiden of Anger Common TB1-051
- Son Goku, Hope of Universe 7 Super Rare TB1-052
- Son Goku, Hope of Universe 7 (SPR) Special Rare TB1-052
- Destructo Disk Krillin Rare TB1-053
- Energy Guard Android 17 Uncommon TB1-054
- Infinite Energy Android 18 Uncommon TB1-055
- Maiden Squadron Leader Ribrianne Super Rare TB1-056
- Girl Warrior Brianne De Chateau Common TB1-057
- Maiden Squadron Kakunsa Rare TB1-058
- Maiden Squadron Rozie Uncommon TB1-059
- Zarbuto, Maiden Attendant Common TB1-060
- Rabanra, Maiden Attendant Common TB1-061
- Teleporting Jimeze Uncommon TB1-062
- Vikal, Master of the Sky Common TB1-063
- Zirloin, Maiden Attendant Uncommon TB1-064
- Attack Reflecting Prum Common TB1-065
- Hermilla, The Sniper Common TB1-066
- True Form Ganos Rare TB1-067
- Trickster Ganos Uncommon TB1-068
- Caway, Ki Master Common TB1-069
- Dercori Common TB1-070
- Maiden Transformation Uncommon TB1-071
- Maiden Charge Common TB1-072
- Frieza // Golden Frieza, The Final Assailant Uncommon TB1-073
- Jiren // Jiren, The Ultimate Warrior Common TB1-074
- Full Power Spirit Bomb Son Goku Rare TB1-075
- Master Roshi, Forged of Will Uncommon TB1-076
- Frieza, Emperor of Universe 7 Super Rare TB1-077
- Frieza, Emperor of Universe 7 (SPR) Special Rare TB1-077
- Coldhearted Strike Frieza Rare TB1-078
- Agony of Hell Frieza Uncommon TB1-079
- Ally of Justice Toppo Rare TB1-080
- Absolute Justice Jiren Super Rare TB1-081
- Secret Vitality Jiren Uncommon TB1-082
- Swift Warrior Dyspo Uncommon TB1-083
- Hero Combination Vuon Common TB1-084
- Hero Combination Kunshi Common TB1-085
- Hero Combination Tupper Common TB1-086
- Hero Combination Zoiray Common TB1-087
- Ki Bomb Support Cocotte Common TB1-088
- Hero Combination Kettol Uncommon TB1-089
- Hand Strike Kahseral Uncommon TB1-090
- Protean Being Majikayo Common TB1-091
- Super Reaction Narirama Common TB1-092
- Cyborg Warrior Nigrisshi Uncommon TB1-093
- Katopesla Common TB1-094
- Universe 7 Representative Uncommon TB1-095
- Cocotte Zone Common TB1-096
- Son Goku, The Awakened Power Secret Rare TB1-097