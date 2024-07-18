Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Gencon

Dungeons & Dragons To Sell 2024 Player's Handbook At GenCon 2024

Wizards of the Coast will have all-new copies of the Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Player's Handbook for sale during GenCon 2024.

Wizards of the Coast announced today they will have a big item at GenCon 2024 for Dungeons & Dragons, as they will be selling copies of the 2024 Player's Handbook. These copies will be fresh off the press as attendees will be able to get their hands on a copy before they hit the shelves and digital storefronts. However, they will be in short supply as the team is only bringing 3,000 copies to the event. Once they are sold out, that's it; there will be no more. The team also revealed their full lineup of plans for the event, which we have for you here.

Dungeons & Dragons at GenCon 2024

2024 Player's Handbooks

The 2024 Player's Handbook will be available at Lucas Oil Stadium, Northwest Concourse. It will be in a shared sales area with the USPS D&D Stamps from August 1 at 3pm to August 4 at 12pm. The 2024 Player's Handbook is $49.99 plus tax. Credit card sales (Discover, Mastercard, Visa) only. At 7:00 AM EDT on each sales day, tickets to reserve an opportunity to purchase will be released in the Gen Con event ticketing system as an event. The event will be listed as a free ticket and will be titled "D&D 2024 Player's Handbook Early Release Sale." A Gen Con attendee may claim one digital ticket for that day, subject to availability. The digital ticket serves as your access to purchase for that day only.

Once you have your digital ticket, you will show up at the sales location during the sales hours listed for that day. Sales will not be processed outside of those hours. You must be in line by the end of the sales window to ensure you are able to purchase for that day. Only one digital ticket will be redeemable per person per day. Upon redemption, we may issue a wristband to denote that you have been checked in for your purchase, even while in line – this means you no longer need to show your digital ticket. There will be no sales to non-ticket holders (e.g., no "walk ups"). One book per redeemed ticket only; all sales are final.

D&D Official USPS Stamps Unveiling: Send First Postcard with a Tiamat Stamp (or a Purple Worm, or a green Dragon, or a …)!

The Postal Service will unveil (10) Dungeons & Dragons stamps at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. EDT. Greg Breeding, the art director for the stamps, Josh Herman, Head of Art for D&D, Jeremy Crawford, and Chris Perkins will be available for autographs at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, immediately following the short unveiling ceremony. Retail sales and cancelations (postmarks) of the stamps will be available for each of the four days of the convention on the west concourse of Lucas Oil Stadium. This is a non-ticketed sale so it's first come, first served after the unveiling.

Watch D&D Live

On Saturday at Gen Con 2024, see D&D in action at the Live Game in the Indiana Roof Ballroom, featuring an eclectic group of D&D superstars so amazing we're keeping their identities a secret to unveil at the event itself. They will take the stage and blow your freakin' mind. Or their shot at greatness with a roll of a nat one. Definitely one of those two. All 500 event tickets are spoken for already, but like so many great D&D adventures, legions of fans can experience this inspiring tale when the game is posted the following week on D&D YouTube.

D&D Steps Up to the Mic

See D&D designers speak at Gen Con! D&D will be running panels for fans all weekend long in the Indiana Convention Center.

Thursday, August 1

EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2024 PLAYER'S HANDBOOK

Join the D&D team to get a deeper look into the soon-to-be-released 2024 Player's Handbook, get insights on the design process, learn how community feedback shaped the final product, and more!

Date/Time: Thursday, 1:00 PM

Thursday, 1:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Panelists:LaTia Jacquise (moderator), Jeremy Crawford, Chris Perkins, Emi Tanji

MULTIVERSES AND COCKTAILS: NEW BOOKS FROM TEN SPEED PRESS

Get exclusive looks at forthcoming D&D projects from the publisher of Art & Arcana and Heroes' Feast. Includes peeks at a new lore book, as well as upcoming art books, gift decks, and a cocktail book!

Date/Time: Thursday, 2:00 PM

Thursday, 2:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Panelists: Eric Klopfer (Ten Speed Press), Adam Lee (author)

D&D DESIGNER SIGNINGS

Two signing sessions with members of Game Design on-hand!

Date/Time: Thursday and Friday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursday and Friday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Staff: Chris Perkins, Jeremy Crawford, Justice Arman, Makenzie De Armas, Ron Lundeen

Friday, August 2

D&D BEYOND PARTNER SPOTLIGHT

D&D Beyond has brought on a host of great partner publishers, giving fans another way to enjoy content from creative voices across the TRPG industry. Learn what's recently arrived and what's next!

Date/Time: Friday, 1:00 PM

Friday, 1:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Panelists: LaTia Jacquise (moderator), Ghostfire Gaming, Hit Point Press, Kobold Press

D&D DESIGNER SIGNINGS

Two signing sessions with members of Game Design on-hand!

Date/Time: Thursday and Friday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursday and Friday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Staff: Chris Perkins, Jeremy Crawford, Justice Arman, Makenzie De Armas, Ron Lundeen

Saturday, August 3

2024 DUNGEON MASTER'S GUIDE TIPS & TRICKS

The 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide offers expanded advice and guidance for DMs of all skill levels. The D&D team shares their favorite tips & tricks from this upcoming book!

Date/Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM

Saturday, 1:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Panelists: Chris Perkins, Jeremy Crawford

50 YEARS OF D&D – FIFTH EDITION NOW AND FUTURE

This panel, presented by Peter Adkison and Jon Peterson, will talk with Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins about where fifth edition is now, as well as where the game is going in the near future.

Date/Time: Saturday, 5:00 PM

Saturday, 5:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Panelists: Peter Adkison (Gen Con Chair), Jon Peterson (D&D historian), Jeremy Crawford, Chris Perkins

Sunday, August 4

D&D'S DIGITAL TABLETOP FUTURE

Come see what Wizards of the Coast has in store for the future of tabletop play in the digital realm!

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 PM

Sunday, 1:00 PM Location: Indiana Convention Center, Room 232

Indiana Convention Center, Room 232 Panelists: LaTia Jacquise (moderator), Chris Cao, Kale Stutzman

