Posted in: Games, LEGO games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, tt games

LEGO Batman Channels "Kiss From a Rose" In New Launch Trailer

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight harkens back to Seal's "Kiss From a Rose" for the most epic launch trailer you'll ever see

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets an epic launch trailer set to Seal’s iconic “Kiss From a Rose.”

The LEGO Batman adventure follows Bruce Wayne’s rise and teams him with allies like Robin, Batgirl, and Catwoman.

LEGO Batman adds dynamic combat, Bat-gadgets, co-op play, and tougher difficulty modes for a bigger challenge.

Explore an open-world Gotham City, use the Batglider and Batmobile, and customize the Batcave with suits and trophies.

WB Games and TT Games dropped one more epic trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, as they take us on a journey with probbaly the most recognized song tied to all of Batman. The team put together an official launch trailer today, set to the tune of "Kiss From a Rose" by Seal, made famous as part of the Batman Forever soundtrack back in 1995. Now you can live these epic moments to one of the best songs of the '90s ahead of the game's release on May 22, 2026.

A Light Hits The Gloom On The Grey in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

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