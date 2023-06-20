Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bandai Namco, jojo's bizarre adventure, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets Alternate World Diego

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is getting a new DLC character as Alternate World Diego joins the captivating roster.

Bandai Namco has revealed the latest DLC content on the way for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, as Alternate World Diego joins the game. Alternate World Diego is equipped with a bad attitude, which has served him well in the past, as well as a command over The World. One of the more infamous members of the star-studded anime, he is definitely a presence you cannot ignore. Being the last character for the Season 1 Pass, you can get him right now for the game as the devs prepare for Season 2. We got more info and the trailer below!

"Players can unlock Alternate World Diego as the final character of Season Pass 1 or purchase him separately as DLC. Nominated for multiple "Fighting Game of the Year" awards, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will continue to grow its massive roster of fighters with the reveal of Season Pass 2, which is available now for purchase and includes three new characters. As the last character for Season Pass 1, Alternate World Diego gets a new fighting style for the Steel Ball Run character as his "Stand" special move is "The World," famous for its ability to stop time. Season Pass 2 is also now available for players to purchase, containing three characters from Part 5: Golden Wind, Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable, and Part 8: JoJolion, which will launch soon. Additional content in Season Pass 2 includes the Haruno Shiobana costume for Giorno Giovanna."

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R immerses players in an authentic video game adaptation of the popular anime series. The game revels in creator Hirohiko Araki's captivating art style with faithfully recreated character expressions, Stand cut-scenes, and intense battles delivered with stunningly vibrant detail. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings together a massive roster of more than 50 characters from every story arc in the JoJo's universe, letting players experience popular battles from the series and see heroes from different timelines interact for the first time."

