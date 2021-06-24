Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught.

Universal Onslaught graphic. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught is the ninth main set and is designated the code BT9. It includes cards numbered up to BT9-137. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Frieza // Frieza, the Planet Wrecker Common BT9-001
  • Cooler // Cooler, Revenge Transformed Uncommon BT9-002
  • Frieza, No Introductions Common BT9-003
  • Clan Commander Frieza Rare BT9-004
  • Frieza, Death's Embrace Super Rare BT9-005
  • King Cold, Imminent Invasion Uncommon BT9-006
  • Meta-Cooler, Metallic Genesis Common BT9-007
  • Meta-Cooler Core, Titanic Glare Uncommon BT9-008
  • Chilled, Pirate's Bounty Uncommon BT9-009
  • Son Gohan, Swift Reinforcement Common BT9-010
  • SS Vegeta, Blast Barrage Common BT9-011
  • Tien Shinhan, Spirit Vanisher Common BT9-012
  • Android 17, Spirit Vanisher Common BT9-013
  • Full-Power Frost Common BT9-014
  • Chaos Beam Frost Common BT9-015
  • Frost, Before the Storm Common BT9-016
  • Cease to Exist Rare BT9-017
  • We Are Universe 7 Uncommon BT9-018
  • Thought I Was Finished? Common BT9-019
  • You're Mine! Common BT9-020
  • Android 17 // Android 17, Universal Guardian Common BT9-021
  • Frieza, Unending Onslaught Uncommon BT9-022
  • Combo Attack Cooler Rare BT9-023
  • King Cold, Astral Tyrant Common BT9-024
  • Chilled, Intergalactic Marauder Uncommon BT9-025
  • Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Battle Mastery Common BT9-026
  • Frieza, Undying Emperor Uncommon BT9-027
  • Krillin, Battle Mastery Common BT9-028
  • Piccolo, Namekian Lineage Common BT9-029
  • Master Roshi Common BT9-030
  • Android 18, Steadfast Technique Common BT9-031
  • Majin Buu, Innocent Trickster Uncommon BT9-032
  • Whis, Tournament Spectator Common BT9-033
  • Kale, Universe 6 Protector Common BT9-034
  • Chaos Beam Volley Common BT9-035
  • Barrier of Hope Rare BT9-036
  • Tournament of Power Arena Uncommon BT9-037
  • Android 20 // Androids 20, 17, & 18, Bionic Renaissance Common BT9-038
  • Cell, Android Absorber Uncommon BT9-039
  • Cell Jr., Minions Unleashed Common BT9-040
  • Android 19, Energy Fiend Common BT9-041
  • Android 18, Covert Combatant Common BT9-042
  • Android 16, Prototype Power Uncommon BT9-043
  • Android 13, Red Ribbon Raider Common BT9-044
  • Quick Sweep Android 17 Common BT9-045
  • Toppo, Gaze of Justice Uncommon BT9-046
  • Cocotte, Technique Unleashed Common BT9-047
  • Zoiray, Justice Spin Common BT9-048
  • Avian Assault Ganos Common BT9-049
  • Belmod, Double Devastation Uncommon BT9-050
  • Artificial Impact Rare BT9-051
  • Flash Bomber Uncommon BT9-052
  • Jiren // Full-Power Jiren, the Unstoppable Common BT9-053
  • Android 20, Mastermind Architect Rare BT9-054
  • Android 18, Under Your Skin Common BT9-055
  • Android 17, Titan Toppler Common BT9-056
  • Android 14, Stoic Fist Common BT9-057
  • Android 15, Vicious Vendetta Rare BT9-058
  • Hell Fighter 17, the Neutralizer Uncommon BT9-059
  • Jiren, Righteous Leader Uncommon BT9-060
  • Binary Blade Kahseral Uncommon BT9-061
  • Caulifla, the Time Has Come Common BT9-062
  • Kunshi, Threaded Energy Common BT9-063
  • Vuon, Dynamite Blaster Common BT9-064
  • Trio De Dangers, Mark of the Wolves Common BT9-065
  • Marcarita, Adorable Assailant Uncommon BT9-066
  • Justice Blast Rare BT9-067
  • Light Bullet Common BT9-068
  • Mind Expansion Uncommon BT9-069
  • Bibidi // Majin Buu, One with Nothingness Common BT9-070
  • Dabura, Darkness Perfected Rare BT9-071
  • Yakon, Light Devourer Common BT9-072
  • Pui Pui, Devious Disruptor Uncommon BT9-073
  • Spopovich & Yamu Common BT9-074
  • Babidi, Unrepentant Sorcerer Uncommon BT9-075
  • Bibidi, Primeval Conjurer Common BT9-076
  • Majin Buu, Supreme Evil Super Rare BT9-077
  • Majin Buu, Unparalleled Absorption Common BT9-078
  • Majin Buu, Hybrid Absorption Common BT9-079
  • Majin Buu, Steadfast Absorption Uncommon BT9-080
  • Majin Buu, Supreme Absorption Common BT9-081
  • Majin Buu, Ghastly Rampage Super Rare BT9-082
  • Demonic Scream Majin Buu Common BT9-083
  • Majin Buu, Virtuous Demon Common BT9-084
  • Capricious Onslaught Uncommon BT9-085
  • Demonic Absorption Rare BT9-086
  • Petrification Uncommon BT9-087
  • Divine Favor Common BT9-088
  • Unexpected Recovery Common BT9-089
  • Nappa, Demolition Man Common BT9-090
  • Nappa, Demolition Man (SPR) Special Rare BT9-090
  • Zamasu, Sacred Disbelief Common BT9-091
  • Zamasu, Sacred Disbelief (SPR) Special Rare BT9-091
  • Celestial Union Kefla Rare BT9-092
  • Hit, in Cold Blood Super Rare BT9-093
  • SS4 Son Goku, Saiyan Lineage Rare BT9-094
  • Super Baby 2, Malignant Force Uncommon BT9-095
  • Whis, Celestial Moderator Common BT9-096
  • Whis, Celestial Moderator (SPR) Special Rare BT9-096
  • SS Son Goku, Another Chance Rare BT9-097
  • Android 16, Imperfect Assassin Uncommon BT9-098
  • Android 18, Bionic Blitz Common BT9-099
  • Android 18, Bionic Blitz (SPR) Special Rare BT9-099
  • Son Goku // Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Limits Surpassed Uncommon BT9-100
  • Full-Power Frieza, 100-Percent Overdrive Super Rare BT9-101
  • Full-Power Frieza, 100-Percent Overdrive (SPR) Special Rare BT9-101
  • Mecha Frieza, Energy Blight Rare BT9-102
  • Cooler, Tyrannical Assault Super Rare BT9-103
  • Cooler, Tyrannical Assault (SPR) Special Rare BT9-103
  • Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Energy Explosion Super Rare BT9-104
  • SSB Vegeta, Inspired Technique Super Rare BT9-105
  • Golden Frieza, Sovereign Technique Rare BT9-106
  • Beerus, Divine Obliterator Common BT9-107
  • Beerus, Divine Obliterator (SPR) Special Rare BT9-107
  • Tyranny's Cost Common BT9-108
  • Emperor's Death Beam Rare BT9-109
  • Royal Condemnation Super Rare BT9-110
  • Royal Condemnation (SPR) Special Rare BT9-110
  • Catastrophic Blow Super Rare BT9-111
  • Cell // Cell, Perfection Surpassed Uncommon BT9-112
  • Cell, Unthinkable Perfection Super Rare BT9-113
  • Cell, Unthinkable Perfection (SPR) Special Rare BT9-113
  • Cell, Devourer of the Masses Uncommon BT9-114
  • Dr. Gero, Progenitor of Terror Common BT9-115
  • Dr. Gero, Progenitor of Terror (SPR) Special Rare BT9-115
  • Android 13, Adamantine Avenger Super Rare BT9-116
  • Super 17, Hell's Storm Unleashed Super Rare BT9-117
  • Super 17, Total Eclipse Common BT9-118
  • Jiren, Strength in Silence Super Rare BT9-119
  • Toppo, Mortality Surpassed Super Rare BT9-120
  • Dyspo, Unprecedented Speed Super Rare BT9-121
  • Ribrianne, Massive Love Rare BT9-122
  • Anilaza, the Soaring Colossus Rare BT9-123
  • Cell Games Arena Common BT9-124
  • Hit // Assassin Hit Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-125
  • Beerus // Beerus, God of Destruction Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-126
  • Son Goku // Heightened Evolution SS3 Son Goku Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-127
  • Son Gohan // Father-Son Kamehameha Goku & Gohan Return Reboot Leader Rare BT9-128
  • Meta-Cooler // Nucleus of Evil Meta-Cooler Core Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-129
  • Frieza's Death Ball Iconic Attack Rare BT9-130
  • Ultra Instinct Goku's Kamehameha Iconic Attack Rare BT9-131
  • Cell's Earth-Destroying Kamehameha Iconic Attack Rare BT9-132
  • Vegeta's Final Flash Iconic Attack Rare BT9-133
  • Majin Buu's Human Extinction Attack Iconic Attack Rare BT9-134
  • Black Smoke Dragon, Eternal Evil Secret Rare BT9-135
  • Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power Secret Rare BT9-136
  • Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination Secret Rare BT9-137

