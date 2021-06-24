Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught is the ninth main set and is designated the code BT9. It includes cards numbered up to BT9-137. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Frieza // Frieza, the Planet Wrecker Common BT9-001

Cooler // Cooler, Revenge Transformed Uncommon BT9-002

Frieza, No Introductions Common BT9-003

Clan Commander Frieza Rare BT9-004

Frieza, Death's Embrace Super Rare BT9-005

King Cold, Imminent Invasion Uncommon BT9-006

Meta-Cooler, Metallic Genesis Common BT9-007

Meta-Cooler Core, Titanic Glare Uncommon BT9-008

Chilled, Pirate's Bounty Uncommon BT9-009

Son Gohan, Swift Reinforcement Common BT9-010

SS Vegeta, Blast Barrage Common BT9-011

Tien Shinhan, Spirit Vanisher Common BT9-012

Android 17, Spirit Vanisher Common BT9-013

Full-Power Frost Common BT9-014

Chaos Beam Frost Common BT9-015

Frost, Before the Storm Common BT9-016

Cease to Exist Rare BT9-017

We Are Universe 7 Uncommon BT9-018

Thought I Was Finished? Common BT9-019

You're Mine! Common BT9-020

Android 17 // Android 17, Universal Guardian Common BT9-021

Frieza, Unending Onslaught Uncommon BT9-022

Combo Attack Cooler Rare BT9-023

King Cold, Astral Tyrant Common BT9-024

Chilled, Intergalactic Marauder Uncommon BT9-025

Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Battle Mastery Common BT9-026

Frieza, Undying Emperor Uncommon BT9-027

Krillin, Battle Mastery Common BT9-028

Piccolo, Namekian Lineage Common BT9-029

Master Roshi Common BT9-030

Android 18, Steadfast Technique Common BT9-031

Majin Buu, Innocent Trickster Uncommon BT9-032

Whis, Tournament Spectator Common BT9-033

Kale, Universe 6 Protector Common BT9-034

Chaos Beam Volley Common BT9-035

Barrier of Hope Rare BT9-036

Tournament of Power Arena Uncommon BT9-037

Android 20 // Androids 20, 17, & 18, Bionic Renaissance Common BT9-038

Cell, Android Absorber Uncommon BT9-039

Cell Jr., Minions Unleashed Common BT9-040

Android 19, Energy Fiend Common BT9-041

Android 18, Covert Combatant Common BT9-042

Android 16, Prototype Power Uncommon BT9-043

Android 13, Red Ribbon Raider Common BT9-044

Quick Sweep Android 17 Common BT9-045

Toppo, Gaze of Justice Uncommon BT9-046

Cocotte, Technique Unleashed Common BT9-047

Zoiray, Justice Spin Common BT9-048

Avian Assault Ganos Common BT9-049

Belmod, Double Devastation Uncommon BT9-050

Artificial Impact Rare BT9-051

Flash Bomber Uncommon BT9-052

Jiren // Full-Power Jiren, the Unstoppable Common BT9-053

Android 20, Mastermind Architect Rare BT9-054

Android 18, Under Your Skin Common BT9-055

Android 17, Titan Toppler Common BT9-056

Android 14, Stoic Fist Common BT9-057

Android 15, Vicious Vendetta Rare BT9-058

Hell Fighter 17, the Neutralizer Uncommon BT9-059

Jiren, Righteous Leader Uncommon BT9-060

Binary Blade Kahseral Uncommon BT9-061

Caulifla, the Time Has Come Common BT9-062

Kunshi, Threaded Energy Common BT9-063

Vuon, Dynamite Blaster Common BT9-064

Trio De Dangers, Mark of the Wolves Common BT9-065

Marcarita, Adorable Assailant Uncommon BT9-066

Justice Blast Rare BT9-067

Light Bullet Common BT9-068

Mind Expansion Uncommon BT9-069

Bibidi // Majin Buu, One with Nothingness Common BT9-070

Dabura, Darkness Perfected Rare BT9-071

Yakon, Light Devourer Common BT9-072

Pui Pui, Devious Disruptor Uncommon BT9-073

Spopovich & Yamu Common BT9-074

Babidi, Unrepentant Sorcerer Uncommon BT9-075

Bibidi, Primeval Conjurer Common BT9-076

Majin Buu, Supreme Evil Super Rare BT9-077

Majin Buu, Unparalleled Absorption Common BT9-078

Majin Buu, Hybrid Absorption Common BT9-079

Majin Buu, Steadfast Absorption Uncommon BT9-080

Majin Buu, Supreme Absorption Common BT9-081

Majin Buu, Ghastly Rampage Super Rare BT9-082

Demonic Scream Majin Buu Common BT9-083

Majin Buu, Virtuous Demon Common BT9-084

Capricious Onslaught Uncommon BT9-085

Demonic Absorption Rare BT9-086

Petrification Uncommon BT9-087

Divine Favor Common BT9-088

Unexpected Recovery Common BT9-089

Nappa, Demolition Man Common BT9-090

Nappa, Demolition Man (SPR) Special Rare BT9-090

Zamasu, Sacred Disbelief Common BT9-091

Zamasu, Sacred Disbelief (SPR) Special Rare BT9-091

Celestial Union Kefla Rare BT9-092

Hit, in Cold Blood Super Rare BT9-093

SS4 Son Goku, Saiyan Lineage Rare BT9-094

Super Baby 2, Malignant Force Uncommon BT9-095

Whis, Celestial Moderator Common BT9-096

Whis, Celestial Moderator (SPR) Special Rare BT9-096

SS Son Goku, Another Chance Rare BT9-097

Android 16, Imperfect Assassin Uncommon BT9-098

Android 18, Bionic Blitz Common BT9-099

Android 18, Bionic Blitz (SPR) Special Rare BT9-099

Son Goku // Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Limits Surpassed Uncommon BT9-100

Full-Power Frieza, 100-Percent Overdrive Super Rare BT9-101

Full-Power Frieza, 100-Percent Overdrive (SPR) Special Rare BT9-101

Mecha Frieza, Energy Blight Rare BT9-102

Cooler, Tyrannical Assault Super Rare BT9-103

Cooler, Tyrannical Assault (SPR) Special Rare BT9-103

Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Energy Explosion Super Rare BT9-104

SSB Vegeta, Inspired Technique Super Rare BT9-105

Golden Frieza, Sovereign Technique Rare BT9-106

Beerus, Divine Obliterator Common BT9-107

Beerus, Divine Obliterator (SPR) Special Rare BT9-107

Tyranny's Cost Common BT9-108

Emperor's Death Beam Rare BT9-109

Royal Condemnation Super Rare BT9-110

Royal Condemnation (SPR) Special Rare BT9-110

Catastrophic Blow Super Rare BT9-111

Cell // Cell, Perfection Surpassed Uncommon BT9-112

Cell, Unthinkable Perfection Super Rare BT9-113

Cell, Unthinkable Perfection (SPR) Special Rare BT9-113

Cell, Devourer of the Masses Uncommon BT9-114

Dr. Gero, Progenitor of Terror Common BT9-115

Dr. Gero, Progenitor of Terror (SPR) Special Rare BT9-115

Android 13, Adamantine Avenger Super Rare BT9-116

Super 17, Hell's Storm Unleashed Super Rare BT9-117

Super 17, Total Eclipse Common BT9-118

Jiren, Strength in Silence Super Rare BT9-119

Toppo, Mortality Surpassed Super Rare BT9-120

Dyspo, Unprecedented Speed Super Rare BT9-121

Ribrianne, Massive Love Rare BT9-122

Anilaza, the Soaring Colossus Rare BT9-123

Cell Games Arena Common BT9-124

Hit // Assassin Hit Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-125

Beerus // Beerus, God of Destruction Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-126

Son Goku // Heightened Evolution SS3 Son Goku Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-127

Son Gohan // Father-Son Kamehameha Goku & Gohan Return Reboot Leader Rare BT9-128

Meta-Cooler // Nucleus of Evil Meta-Cooler Core Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-129

Frieza's Death Ball Iconic Attack Rare BT9-130

Ultra Instinct Goku's Kamehameha Iconic Attack Rare BT9-131

Cell's Earth-Destroying Kamehameha Iconic Attack Rare BT9-132

Vegeta's Final Flash Iconic Attack Rare BT9-133

Majin Buu's Human Extinction Attack Iconic Attack Rare BT9-134

Black Smoke Dragon, Eternal Evil Secret Rare BT9-135

Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power Secret Rare BT9-136

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination Secret Rare BT9-137