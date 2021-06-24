Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught is the ninth main set and is designated the code BT9. It includes cards numbered up to BT9-137. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Frieza // Frieza, the Planet Wrecker Common BT9-001
- Cooler // Cooler, Revenge Transformed Uncommon BT9-002
- Frieza, No Introductions Common BT9-003
- Clan Commander Frieza Rare BT9-004
- Frieza, Death's Embrace Super Rare BT9-005
- King Cold, Imminent Invasion Uncommon BT9-006
- Meta-Cooler, Metallic Genesis Common BT9-007
- Meta-Cooler Core, Titanic Glare Uncommon BT9-008
- Chilled, Pirate's Bounty Uncommon BT9-009
- Son Gohan, Swift Reinforcement Common BT9-010
- SS Vegeta, Blast Barrage Common BT9-011
- Tien Shinhan, Spirit Vanisher Common BT9-012
- Android 17, Spirit Vanisher Common BT9-013
- Full-Power Frost Common BT9-014
- Chaos Beam Frost Common BT9-015
- Frost, Before the Storm Common BT9-016
- Cease to Exist Rare BT9-017
- We Are Universe 7 Uncommon BT9-018
- Thought I Was Finished? Common BT9-019
- You're Mine! Common BT9-020
- Android 17 // Android 17, Universal Guardian Common BT9-021
- Frieza, Unending Onslaught Uncommon BT9-022
- Combo Attack Cooler Rare BT9-023
- King Cold, Astral Tyrant Common BT9-024
- Chilled, Intergalactic Marauder Uncommon BT9-025
- Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Battle Mastery Common BT9-026
- Frieza, Undying Emperor Uncommon BT9-027
- Krillin, Battle Mastery Common BT9-028
- Piccolo, Namekian Lineage Common BT9-029
- Master Roshi Common BT9-030
- Android 18, Steadfast Technique Common BT9-031
- Majin Buu, Innocent Trickster Uncommon BT9-032
- Whis, Tournament Spectator Common BT9-033
- Kale, Universe 6 Protector Common BT9-034
- Chaos Beam Volley Common BT9-035
- Barrier of Hope Rare BT9-036
- Tournament of Power Arena Uncommon BT9-037
- Android 20 // Androids 20, 17, & 18, Bionic Renaissance Common BT9-038
- Cell, Android Absorber Uncommon BT9-039
- Cell Jr., Minions Unleashed Common BT9-040
- Android 19, Energy Fiend Common BT9-041
- Android 18, Covert Combatant Common BT9-042
- Android 16, Prototype Power Uncommon BT9-043
- Android 13, Red Ribbon Raider Common BT9-044
- Quick Sweep Android 17 Common BT9-045
- Toppo, Gaze of Justice Uncommon BT9-046
- Cocotte, Technique Unleashed Common BT9-047
- Zoiray, Justice Spin Common BT9-048
- Avian Assault Ganos Common BT9-049
- Belmod, Double Devastation Uncommon BT9-050
- Artificial Impact Rare BT9-051
- Flash Bomber Uncommon BT9-052
- Jiren // Full-Power Jiren, the Unstoppable Common BT9-053
- Android 20, Mastermind Architect Rare BT9-054
- Android 18, Under Your Skin Common BT9-055
- Android 17, Titan Toppler Common BT9-056
- Android 14, Stoic Fist Common BT9-057
- Android 15, Vicious Vendetta Rare BT9-058
- Hell Fighter 17, the Neutralizer Uncommon BT9-059
- Jiren, Righteous Leader Uncommon BT9-060
- Binary Blade Kahseral Uncommon BT9-061
- Caulifla, the Time Has Come Common BT9-062
- Kunshi, Threaded Energy Common BT9-063
- Vuon, Dynamite Blaster Common BT9-064
- Trio De Dangers, Mark of the Wolves Common BT9-065
- Marcarita, Adorable Assailant Uncommon BT9-066
- Justice Blast Rare BT9-067
- Light Bullet Common BT9-068
- Mind Expansion Uncommon BT9-069
- Bibidi // Majin Buu, One with Nothingness Common BT9-070
- Dabura, Darkness Perfected Rare BT9-071
- Yakon, Light Devourer Common BT9-072
- Pui Pui, Devious Disruptor Uncommon BT9-073
- Spopovich & Yamu Common BT9-074
- Babidi, Unrepentant Sorcerer Uncommon BT9-075
- Bibidi, Primeval Conjurer Common BT9-076
- Majin Buu, Supreme Evil Super Rare BT9-077
- Majin Buu, Unparalleled Absorption Common BT9-078
- Majin Buu, Hybrid Absorption Common BT9-079
- Majin Buu, Steadfast Absorption Uncommon BT9-080
- Majin Buu, Supreme Absorption Common BT9-081
- Majin Buu, Ghastly Rampage Super Rare BT9-082
- Demonic Scream Majin Buu Common BT9-083
- Majin Buu, Virtuous Demon Common BT9-084
- Capricious Onslaught Uncommon BT9-085
- Demonic Absorption Rare BT9-086
- Petrification Uncommon BT9-087
- Divine Favor Common BT9-088
- Unexpected Recovery Common BT9-089
- Nappa, Demolition Man Common BT9-090
- Nappa, Demolition Man (SPR) Special Rare BT9-090
- Zamasu, Sacred Disbelief Common BT9-091
- Zamasu, Sacred Disbelief (SPR) Special Rare BT9-091
- Celestial Union Kefla Rare BT9-092
- Hit, in Cold Blood Super Rare BT9-093
- SS4 Son Goku, Saiyan Lineage Rare BT9-094
- Super Baby 2, Malignant Force Uncommon BT9-095
- Whis, Celestial Moderator Common BT9-096
- Whis, Celestial Moderator (SPR) Special Rare BT9-096
- SS Son Goku, Another Chance Rare BT9-097
- Android 16, Imperfect Assassin Uncommon BT9-098
- Android 18, Bionic Blitz Common BT9-099
- Android 18, Bionic Blitz (SPR) Special Rare BT9-099
- Son Goku // Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Limits Surpassed Uncommon BT9-100
- Full-Power Frieza, 100-Percent Overdrive Super Rare BT9-101
- Full-Power Frieza, 100-Percent Overdrive (SPR) Special Rare BT9-101
- Mecha Frieza, Energy Blight Rare BT9-102
- Cooler, Tyrannical Assault Super Rare BT9-103
- Cooler, Tyrannical Assault (SPR) Special Rare BT9-103
- Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Energy Explosion Super Rare BT9-104
- SSB Vegeta, Inspired Technique Super Rare BT9-105
- Golden Frieza, Sovereign Technique Rare BT9-106
- Beerus, Divine Obliterator Common BT9-107
- Beerus, Divine Obliterator (SPR) Special Rare BT9-107
- Tyranny's Cost Common BT9-108
- Emperor's Death Beam Rare BT9-109
- Royal Condemnation Super Rare BT9-110
- Royal Condemnation (SPR) Special Rare BT9-110
- Catastrophic Blow Super Rare BT9-111
- Cell // Cell, Perfection Surpassed Uncommon BT9-112
- Cell, Unthinkable Perfection Super Rare BT9-113
- Cell, Unthinkable Perfection (SPR) Special Rare BT9-113
- Cell, Devourer of the Masses Uncommon BT9-114
- Dr. Gero, Progenitor of Terror Common BT9-115
- Dr. Gero, Progenitor of Terror (SPR) Special Rare BT9-115
- Android 13, Adamantine Avenger Super Rare BT9-116
- Super 17, Hell's Storm Unleashed Super Rare BT9-117
- Super 17, Total Eclipse Common BT9-118
- Jiren, Strength in Silence Super Rare BT9-119
- Toppo, Mortality Surpassed Super Rare BT9-120
- Dyspo, Unprecedented Speed Super Rare BT9-121
- Ribrianne, Massive Love Rare BT9-122
- Anilaza, the Soaring Colossus Rare BT9-123
- Cell Games Arena Common BT9-124
- Hit // Assassin Hit Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-125
- Beerus // Beerus, God of Destruction Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-126
- Son Goku // Heightened Evolution SS3 Son Goku Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-127
- Son Gohan // Father-Son Kamehameha Goku & Gohan Return Reboot Leader Rare BT9-128
- Meta-Cooler // Nucleus of Evil Meta-Cooler Core Returns Reboot Leader Rare BT9-129
- Frieza's Death Ball Iconic Attack Rare BT9-130
- Ultra Instinct Goku's Kamehameha Iconic Attack Rare BT9-131
- Cell's Earth-Destroying Kamehameha Iconic Attack Rare BT9-132
- Vegeta's Final Flash Iconic Attack Rare BT9-133
- Majin Buu's Human Extinction Attack Iconic Attack Rare BT9-134
- Black Smoke Dragon, Eternal Evil Secret Rare BT9-135
- Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power Secret Rare BT9-136
- Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination Secret Rare BT9-137