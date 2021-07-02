Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals Gohan & Videl Cards In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, and Hirudegarn cards, so now let's continue that focus with an appearance of Gohan and Videl as seen in the film.

Gohan first debuted his Great Saiyaman costume in the episodes of Dragon Ball Z leading up to the Buu Saga. While the original Japanese series divided the anime and manga into four sagas (The Saiyan Saga, The Freiza Saga, The Cell Saga, and The Buu Saga), the English dub divided those into their own focused sagas, with this group of episodes called The Great Saiyaman Saga. This portion of the series featured Gohan fighting crime in this superhero disguise as he began to fall for Videl, Mr. Satan's daughter and a prodigious martial artist.

In Wrath of the Dragon, a post-Buu Saga Dragon Ball Z film, Videl joins Gohan in his superheroic exploits as the Great Saiyaman 2. Dragon Ball Super Card Game celebrates that union of power with this pair of cards, showcasing Videl's costume which is quite a rare occurrence. I'm personally hoping we get a Super Rare or Special Rare showcasing these two on a card together. I personally love when Dragon Ball gets a bit silly, and Gohan's stint as a costumed hero, as well as the episodes focusing on the Great Saiyaman film adaptation in Super, is some of the lightest and most fun that the series gets.