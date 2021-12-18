Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In December 2021

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $244.92 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $115.37 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $96.03 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $91.76 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $14.89 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $11.81 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $7.09 Gigantic Meteor SR BT15-030: $5.47 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SR BT15-148: $5.36 Fin, Coercion Incarnate SR BT15-128: $4.72

Sayan Showdown is following the same pattern as the previous set, Cross Spirits. It seems that Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors generally have an appetite for one big hitter of a SCR, making it so a single card stays over $200 while the rest fall. While most cards in the set have dropped off quite a bit, the set's main chase card of Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR has fallen just about $15 USD one month after release. It's too early to tell if this current market value is sustainable, but it certainly survived a huge drop that many other cards didn't.

Comparing Pan to the second-biggest hit, SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans, backs up this theory. That card dropped $60 USD from last month to now. The third biggest hit, The Radiant Saiyans, barely fell with a $10 USD loss. The fourth biggest hit, The Wicked Saiyans, dropped more than $80 USD.

All but nine cards in the set have fallen under $5 USD. The non-SCR cards will fluctuate not based on collectibility, but based on playability. The largest impacts will be unpredictable, as they will come from Bandai's errata announcements as time goes on. For now, I strongly suggest to wait on purchasing the higher-end singles from this set, as the SCRs have not yet evened out in value. I believe all but Pan will drop under $100 USD.