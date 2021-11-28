Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In November 2021

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up become break out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown are doing toward the end of their release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $259.78 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $174.58 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $172.31 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $105.54 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $16.43 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $11.20 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $10.96 SS Broly, Brutality Beyond Measure SPR BT15-019: $7.90 Fin, Coercion Incarnate SR BT15-128: $7.62 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $7.46 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $7.34 Gigantic Meteor SR BT15-030: $7.28 Vegeta, Omnipotent Elite SPR BT15-143: $5.93 SS Cabba, Proud Zenith SR BT15-037: $5.54 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $4.30

This is an unusual Dragon Ball Super Card Game set in that it has four Secret Rares, which is the most Bandai has ever released in a single set. This makes the set front-heavy, with all of the value on those four hits and lower value than normal on many of the SPRs, especially for a release month. Often, card value in this game is impacted by ever-changing bans and erattas long after release, and it is likely that collectors are still sorting through which cards they want, making for a dynamic list. This is evidenced by earlier this month when SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans was the most valuable SCR upon release, only to now be eclipsed by Pan, Time Patrol Maiden which is considered by fans to be a "waifu" card. This style of card which focuses on cute imagery with hearts rather than the more action-focused SS4 card ends up becoming highly collectible.