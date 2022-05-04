Dragon Ball Super Features The Frieza Family On New Secret Rare Card

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has debuted a brand new Secret Rare from the upcoming set, Ultimate Squad. The card, which you can see below, is called Invader's Vow. It ties in to the set's Cooler theme and features three of the series iconic villains from the "Frieza" Family: the patriarch King Cold, the movie-only brother Cooler, and of course, Dragon Ball's most iconic villain, Frieza himself. This card, like the first SCR revealed from the set which I reported on here, is drawn horizontally rather than the standard upright position. This makes me feel very much as if the third and final SCR, which has yet to be revealed, will continue this theme and will, like the first two be a horizontal card picturing a group of characters.

Bandai is now just one month away from releasing the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies (note Cooler's mecha sequel!), and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective so stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.