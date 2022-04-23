Dragon Ball Super Card Game Debuts First Ultimate Squad SCR

This is what we've been waiting for! Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Ultimate Squad. These previews have until now only included standard cards, Super Rares, and Special Rares. Today, we're going to take a look at the first SCR (Secret Rare) that Bandai has revealed for the upcoming set. Let's take a look.

Damn! If you're a Dragon Ball Z fan, you know the exact image to which this refers. This is the final shot of the opening credits. As the credits and the pumped-up theme song come to a conclusion, Goku goes Super Saiyan, the blaze of his aura casting a golden glow over the rest of the Z Fighters.

This SCR beautifully recreates that iconic visual, delivering what will likely be one of the most nostalgic chase cards ever released in the DBSCG hobby.

So when can you get this card? This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army.

This is the first SCR revealed with two more to go. Personally, I'm hoping we get a Piccolo-themed SCR.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.