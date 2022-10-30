Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: SS Goku

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring Goku in one of his most iconic forms.

It has been awesome the way that Dragon Ball Super has advanced transformations. When we left Z, the pinnacle of the transformations we saw was Super Saiyan 3, a form only obtained by Goku and Gotenks. Super revealed a new line of Saiyan-based transformations with the addition of God Ki, which began with Super Saiyan God, advanced to Super Saiyan Blue, and was pushed to its limits with Super Saiyan Blue Evolution by Vegeta. We then saw Goku unlock the technique and form Ultra Instinct, while the manga saw Vegeta aim for Ultra Ego. Gohan chose to use his Ultimate form in the latest film Super Hero which he pushed to a new stage with his Gohan Beast form. It's fun to look back, though, at the awe-inspiring first transformation: Super Saiyan still takes the GOAT title as a truly legendary form.

